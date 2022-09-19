ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
FLORIDA STATE
Remember to add prescriptions to your hurricane kits

As the chance of a hurricane gets stronger remember to add your prescription medications to your hurricane kit. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to get those meds because of insurance company rules. Florida law addresses this dilemma, insurance companies typically require a certain amount of time between refills. But...
FLORIDA STATE
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
Older homes face flooding concerns in Golden Gate Estates

People with older homes in Golden Gate Estates, that are living in areas with newly constructed homes are blaming builders for their flooding concerns. Newer homes are being built higher which means there is less of a chance they will flood, but it’s forcing all the water down to the lower homes. That’s exactly why Golden Gate Estates residents are on high alert for flooding most days. And, the chances of a potential hurricane only raise residents’ levels of anxiety regarding flooding.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
Keeping an eye on water levels at Lake Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee’s water level stands at just under 13 feet which means there is plenty of room for rising water if a storm blows in. The Army Corps isn’t sending any water toward SWFL. They’re tracking the development of tropical depression nine and the forecast. If a...
ENVIRONMENT
Boat captain charged in deadly parasailing trip off Florida Keys

MARATHON (CBS) A Florida Keys boat captain has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the parasailing death of an Illinois woman back in May. Two children, including the woman’s son, were also injured in the incident. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch Thursday on one felony count...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
4 children recovered in Florida after abduction by Michigan father

Federal officials say they found four children in Riviera Beach who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father. According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
How to prepare for your first big storm

If you’ve moved to the Southwest Florida area within the last five years there’s a chance, if the storm hits the area, this will be your first big storm. Shelves are beginning to look sparse and emptying out. While the prospect of losing electricity and therefore internet connections...
ENVIRONMENT

