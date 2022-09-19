People with older homes in Golden Gate Estates, that are living in areas with newly constructed homes are blaming builders for their flooding concerns. Newer homes are being built higher which means there is less of a chance they will flood, but it’s forcing all the water down to the lower homes. That’s exactly why Golden Gate Estates residents are on high alert for flooding most days. And, the chances of a potential hurricane only raise residents’ levels of anxiety regarding flooding.

GOLDEN GATE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO