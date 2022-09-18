Zelensky promises no ‘lull’ in taking back Ukrainian towns

Investigators work at the site of a deadly shelling in a part of Donetsk controlled by Russia-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Sept. 17, 2022. (Alexei Alexandrov / Associated Press)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine.

Zelensky ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast.

“Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,” he said in his nightly video address. “But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series ... because Ukraine must be free — all of it.”

Ukraine’s military command said forces secured the eastern bank of the Oskil River on Saturday. The river, which flows south from Russia into Ukraine, had been a natural break in the newly emerged front lines since Kyiv’s counteroffensive began.

As Russian shells hit towns and cities over the weekend, the British Defense Ministry warned that Moscow is likely to increase attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,” the ministry said in an online briefing. “As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”