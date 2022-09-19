ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals rally for wild overtime win over Raiders

 2 days ago

In an improbable outcome, the Arizona Cardinals overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to defeat the host Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in overtime when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. recovered a fumble and dashed 59 yards for the winning touchdown.

Derek Carr completed a 1-yard pass left to Hunter Renfrow, but he was hit by Isaiah Simmons and fumbled. Murphy picked up the ball with one hand and ran down the sideline for the winning points with 3:51 remaining in overtime.

Murphy threw the ball in front of him in celebration as he crossed the goal line, leading officials to review the play to make sure the ball broke the plane while in Murphy’s possession.

Trailing 23-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinals (1-1) drove 54 yards in nine plays and cut the deficit to 23-15 on a 1-yard run by Darrel Williams and a miraculous 1-yard run by quarterback Kyler Murray, who extended the play for nearly 21 seconds before converting the 2-point conversion.

Williams, who didn’t play any offensive snaps in Week 1, was used more along with Eno Benjamin when James Conner exited the game on the second offensive play of the third quarter because of an ankle injury. Williams led the Cardinals with 55 yards rushing on eight attempts.

After stopping the Raiders (0-2), the Cardinals drove 73 yards in 18 plays and Murray scored on a 3-yard run on fourth down with no time remaining on the clock. Murray then connected with wide receiver A.J. Green for the tying points. The drive was extended when Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was called for holding on fourth-and-4 from the 6-yard line with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, the Cardinals failed on fourth-and-1 at the Raiders 37-yard line before the Raiders’ fumble doomed them.

The Raiders had built a 20-0 first-half lead as they outgained the Cardinals, 258-86.

However, the game turned in the second half as the Cardinals held the Raiders to 66 total yards, including overtime, while Arizona totaled 327.

Murray completed 31 of 49 passes for 277 yards. Carr was on fire in the first half, completing 18 of 24 passes for 210 yards, but was only 7-for-15 for 42 yards in the second half plus overtime.

–Field Level Media

Derek Carr
Darrel Williams
