Clemson, SC

Bart Boatwright's Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

A bunch of top prospects traveled to Death Valley for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s recruit photo gallery from the Clemson-Louisiana Tech game: LINK .

