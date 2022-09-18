ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Trubisky, Steelers searching for spark after loss to Pats

By DAN SCIFO
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKlSD_0i0psQYt00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a spark.

The offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn’t do enough to prevent New England from closing out a 17-14 win on Sunday.

“We didn’t make enough plays,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “New England made some significant plays. In a game like that, it’s going to come down to a couple plays and we didn’t make enough of them.”

Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers, whose offense sputtered for long stretches.

Pittsburgh managed just three first-half points from Chris Boswell’s 36-yard field goal, but two other drives were stalled by punts and another ended with Trubisky’s first interception as a Steeler. The Steelers drove inside the Patriots 15-yard line on their first-half scoring drive, but a sack brought out Boswell for the kick.

“We can be better at everything,” Trubisky said. “I can be better at decision-making, we had some missed opportunities, I had some missed throws. Bottom line, we’ve got to score more points.”

The Steelers’ offense has scored one touchdown in each of the last two weeks, including a thrilling and bizarre season-opening victory at Cincinnati.

Boswell kicked a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter on Sunday and Trubisky answered a Patriots touchdown when he hit Pat Freiermuth for a 7-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. That pulled the Steelers within three points following a 2-point conversion to Diontae Johnson and briefly quieted the chants for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to enter the game.

“You just block it out and continue to play football,” Trubisky said of the chants for his backup.

Still, the Steelers twice went three-and-out when they got the ball back in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or take the lead. The 9-play, 75-yard series that ended with Freiermuth’s touchdown featured no-huddle and tempo, but the Steelers failed to recapture the magic down the stretch.

“We had momentum and everybody was flowing on offense,” Johnson said. “We were making plays and driving the ball down the field. Everybody was executing and we fed off that.”

Pittsburgh managed just 243 yards of total offense. Trubisky didn’t make many deep throws downfield or over the middle and the Steelers struggled to establish a ground game for the second straight week as Najee Harris led the team with 49 yards rushing.

“Really, it just comes down to better execution, no matter how you put it,” Harris said. “I have to make more plays, the line has to do better, the receivers, the quarterback. ... We have to find a way to execute better.”

The Steelers’ defense had seven sacks last week against Cincinnati, but it didn’t have any on Sunday against New England. Pittsburgh couldn’t sustain much pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones while playing without Watt, who is sidelined indefinitely with a left pectoral injury.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Jones in the first quarter. But Jones gave the Patriots a halftime lead with a 44-yard touchdown pass, as Nelson Agholor beat cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-on-one play near the front pylon.

In the third quarter, cornerback Cam Sutton dropped a pass that hit him squarely in the hands. The Steelers forced a punt on the drive, but ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski muffed the ensuing kick, which set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris and gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish.

Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots held the ball for the final 6:33.

“We didn’t stop the run enough,” defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “We didn’t put them in enough situations where they had to throw the ball. If we were ever going to get to their offensive line, it had to start with stopping the run first.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NBC Sports

Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats

Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense

Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Yardbarker

Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
91K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy