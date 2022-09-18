WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player

The 2022 FIBA World Cup will be the first major competition that the U.S. women's basketball team will compete in without Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner since the 2012 Summer Olympics. The World Cup, which starts Wednesday in Sydney, will be a poignant marker for the women's basketball world that one of its most recognizable stars of the past decade is facing an uncertain future in a Russian prison.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO