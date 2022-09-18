ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

2022 — Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit Shock

2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock

2005 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm

2003 — Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock

2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1999 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1998 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1997 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

ESPN

How Brittney Griner's absence affects Team USA at 2022 FIBA World Cup

The 2022 FIBA World Cup will be the first major competition that the U.S. women's basketball team will compete in without Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner since the 2012 Summer Olympics. The World Cup, which starts Wednesday in Sydney, will be a poignant marker for the women's basketball world that one of its most recognizable stars of the past decade is facing an uncertain future in a Russian prison.
NBA
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
BASKETBALL
Front Office Sports

Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter

The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
