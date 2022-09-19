Read full article on original website
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
Composite NFL Power Rankings: No. 7 Packers at No. 3 Buccaneers
Week 3 of the NFL schedule will be highlighted by two matchups, including the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joey Votto Sits in Crowd With Reds Fans During Injury Absence
The Cincinnati first baseman may be out for the remainder of the season, but he wanted to show support for his teammates.
Revenge of the Birds
Arizona Cardinals offensive snaps in comeback win over Las Vegas Raiders
Sorry for the delay on the snap counts, between my youth football demands and real work, time has been a commodity. Better late than never though with the offensive snap counts in the Arizona Cardinals big win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Should see the defensive snap counts in the...
NFL・
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Arizona Sports
