California League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|North Division
|Fresno 2, San Jose 0
Tuesday, Sept. 13; Fresno 12, San Jose 3
Thursday, Sept. 15: Fresno 7, San Jose 3
|South Division
|Lake Elsinore 2, Inland Empire 0
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 2
Thursday, Sept. 15: Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 8
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Lake Elsinore 1, Fresno 0
Sunday, Sept. 18: Lake Elsinore 13, Fresno 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 21: Fresno vs. Lake Elsinore, 9:50 p.m.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
