Carolina League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Semifinals
Lynchburg 2, Fredericksburg 1

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Fredericksburg 2, Lynchburg 0

Thursday, Sept. 15: Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 2

Friday, Sept. 16: Lynchburg 3, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 0

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 1

Thursday, Sept. 15: Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Charleston 1, Lynchburg 0

Sunday, Sept. 18: Charleston 7, Lynchburg 5

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 21: Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

