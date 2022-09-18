Carolina League Playoffs
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Carolina League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Semifinals
|Lynchburg 2, Fredericksburg 1
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Fredericksburg 2, Lynchburg 0
Thursday, Sept. 15: Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 2
Friday, Sept. 16: Lynchburg 3, Fredericksburg 0
|Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 0
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 1
Thursday, Sept. 15: Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Charleston 1, Lynchburg 0
Sunday, Sept. 18: Charleston 7, Lynchburg 5
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 21: Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
