ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Illegal hands to the face! Las Vegas cops are investigating claim that a Raiders fan hit Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's head as he celebrated Sunday's overtime win in the end zone

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they're investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.'s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards

Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Murray Magic#Cardinals
Daily Mail

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wants to move on from Sunday's incident with Raiders fan... saying he harbors 'no hard feelings toward the guy' adding if he sees him, 'I'll shake his hand'

Following the wild ending between the Cardinals and Raiders on Sunday, Las Vegas police began investigating allegations that a fan struck Cards QB Kyler Murray in the face. Murray addressed the incident on Wednesday, not condoning the events that happened, but seemed willing to move on from the situation. 'Stuff...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes embrace 'new chapter of hockey in Arizona' in first season at Mullett Arena

The name — Mullett Arena — unmistakably evokes images of the infamous hair synonymous with hockey.  But the Arizona State hockey venue, name after longtime ASU athletics donors Donald "Donze" and Barbara Mullett, is much more than its name. The new arena at ASU will become the most unique venue in the National Hockey League with 5,000 seats.  ...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy