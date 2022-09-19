Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Parents and grandmother appear in court, charged with child endangerment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, father and grandmother appeared before a judge Wednesday morning on child endangering charges. Earlier this week, a toddler was found locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home and a little girl was running around holding a methamphetamine pipe. Ella...
myfox28columbus.com
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
myfox28columbus.com
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
myfox28columbus.com
Murder charges filed against suspects in death of Short North bartender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Murder charges have been filed against two men who attacked a Short North bartender who died days after the attack. Gregory Coleman Jr. died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a brutal attack on Sept. 5 outside Julep Bar on North High Street. Chrystian Foster...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect accused of stealing $25,000 worth of tools from Columbus landscape business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus landscaping business is out more than $25,000 after police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole hand and power tools. On Sept. 6, police said the suspect entered the property of a landscaping business in the 3700 block of Westerville Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person critically injured in Linden gas station shooting, 5 suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was critically injured after being shot at a gas station in Linden early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. along Cleveland Avenue at the Sunoco gas station. Police said a 33-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were going to leave the gas...
myfox28columbus.com
Police search for suspect captured on video firing gun into air at youth football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the air at a youth football game on the west side over the weekend. "All of a sudden I heard, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam," said Loretta Wilson. Wilson says...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester High School student charged after stolen gun found in car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was charged after deputies found a stolen gun in a car in the school parking lot. Canal Winchester Local School Districts placed the high school under a non-emergency lockdown around 9 a.m. The district on its website said the lockdown was put...
myfox28columbus.com
Deputies find boy locked in make-shift cage, his sister with meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — After about twelve hours on the lam, a Hocking County couple was arrested Monday afternoon in woods less than a mile from their home on Bear Run Road. Deputies said they were investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by Megan Smith and Franklin TJ Varney at the residence.
myfox28columbus.com
55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
myfox28columbus.com
DOJ seeking nearly 6 years for Columbus man who spent minutes inside Capitol, stole items
A Columbus man who said he was following former President Donald Trump's orders when he stormed the U.S. Capitol could face nearly six years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson, one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to be found guilty, will be sentenced this week on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Local School District approves additional school resource officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — School board members approved a contract Monday for a second school resource officer at Canal Winchester schools. Canal Winchester Local School District already has a contract for one SRO with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. This contract is with Madison Township Police Department after the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Gas, Mid-Ohio Food Collective provide hunger relief in Central Ohio
September is Hunger Action Month and Columbia Gas partnered with Mid-Ohio Food Collective to mobilize the public and take action on the issue of hunger and its root causes. Alissa Henry visited the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in Grove City and talked to Vince Parisi, President and COO of Columbia Gas.
myfox28columbus.com
50 Dates and 50 States: TikToker goes on nationwide journey to find his match
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new world of dating these days. TikTok bachelor Matthew Wurnig is on the hunt for his perfect match with his show 50 Dates & 50 States. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, premieres on YouTube and chronicles the dating life of the 23-year-old.
myfox28columbus.com
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
