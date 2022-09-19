ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
Murder charges filed against suspects in death of Short North bartender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Murder charges have been filed against two men who attacked a Short North bartender who died days after the attack. Gregory Coleman Jr. died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a brutal attack on Sept. 5 outside Julep Bar on North High Street. Chrystian Foster...
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
Deputies find boy locked in make-shift cage, his sister with meth pipe

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — After about twelve hours on the lam, a Hocking County couple was arrested Monday afternoon in woods less than a mile from their home on Bear Run Road. Deputies said they were investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by Megan Smith and Franklin TJ Varney at the residence.
55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
DOJ seeking nearly 6 years for Columbus man who spent minutes inside Capitol, stole items

A Columbus man who said he was following former President Donald Trump's orders when he stormed the U.S. Capitol could face nearly six years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson, one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to be found guilty, will be sentenced this week on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
