Marvel has a ton of video games in the works and thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list to break them down. Marvel has a rich assortment of amazing characters and has worked tirelessly to adapt them outside of the panels of a comic book. Over the last 20 years+, Marvel has been fleshing out some of their best characters on the silver screen. The likes of Spider-Man, Blade, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, and many others have gone on to be smash hits with critics and taken home gobs of cash at the box office. However, Marvel is starting to take another medium a bit more seriously than it did before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO