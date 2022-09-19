Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Halo Boss Bonnie Ross Leaves 343 Studios
343 Industries head and founder Bonnie Ross announced that she is leaving the studio. “While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue,” Ross says in a statement on Twitter.
Gamespot
EA CEO Thinks Confusion Over Call Of Duty's Future Can Help Battlefield Succeed
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said the ongoing confusion about the future of Call of Duty, and specifically if it will become an Xbox-only franchise, could help EA's Battlefield series soar higher. During a Goldman Sachs speaking event recently, Wilson said Battlefield being a multiplatform game made for Xbox,...
NME
EA confirms “action-adventure” ‘Iron Man’ game in the works
EA has announced that the company’s Motive Studio is working on an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man game in collaboration with Marvel. In a blog post published today (September 20), EA confirmed that Motive Studio, which is currently working on an upcoming Dead Space remake, also has an Iron Man game in “early development.”
TechSpot
EA CEO: Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be good for the Battlefield series
A hot potato: One of the biggest questions surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is what will happen to the latter's games, especially the popular Call of Duty series. They are fears that it will become exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC, but at least one person appears to be hoping this scenario will happen: EA boss Andrew Wilson, who says CoD exclusivity would bring more success to the company's Battlefield games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Every Marvel Game Rumored and In Development
Marvel has a ton of video games in the works and thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list to break them down. Marvel has a rich assortment of amazing characters and has worked tirelessly to adapt them outside of the panels of a comic book. Over the last 20 years+, Marvel has been fleshing out some of their best characters on the silver screen. The likes of Spider-Man, Blade, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, and many others have gone on to be smash hits with critics and taken home gobs of cash at the box office. However, Marvel is starting to take another medium a bit more seriously than it did before.
This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking
In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Scorn preview: Xbox's most "disgusting and mysterious" game
When you first begin to play Scorn you’ll find yourself fused to the floor by what appear to be bones and muscle tendons. Freeing one arm from the fleshy fusion you’re stuck inside, you’ll see an alien church from the precipice of a dusty cliff. You’ll flash between the two, but one thing is clear: that is your target.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
Battlefield 2042 "strayed a little too far from what Battlefield is", says Vince Zampella
"I don’t think they spent enough time iterating on what makes that fun"
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
Electronic Arts CEO kinda hopes Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive
Uncertainty about the future of Call of Duty is "a tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield. Possibly the biggest potential obstacle to the biggest videogame industry acquisition of all time—Microsoft's proposed takeover of Activision-Blizzard (opens in new tab)—is Call of Duty, and specifically the possibility that Microsoft could one day make it a console exclusive, thereby denying it to Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it won't (opens in new tab)—at least, not anytime soon—while Sony says the actual on-paper guarantees fall far short (opens in new tab) of public representations.
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Features Surprise ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage
Social media is abuzz in overseas markets where Disney today began rollout on a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and as audiences are being treated to sneak footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio isn’t commenting, but based on myriad Twitter posts, there appears to be a short glimpse of The Way of Water tagged onto the end of Avatar. What’s more, and evidently depending on the market and/or cinema, the footage being shown is not the same in every instance. What is pretty uniform is positive reaction (see a selection of...
EA Executive Isn't Against Call Of Duty Going Xbox Exclusive
Did you enjoy Modern Warfare II’s first beta weekend? If you missed out on all the fun, the beta reopens for all platforms this coming Saturday, 24 September. It’s certainly an exciting time for Call of Duty fans. Just last week, Warzone 2.0 was finally unveiled in addition to Modern Warfare II’s own multiplayer map. Amidst all of this though, there is an elephant in the room. That’s right. The future exclusivity of Call of Duty is still up for debate.
Blizzard Loses Its Lead Character Designer, Which Affects Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Geoff Goodman, the main hero designer for Overwatch 2, has departed the company. PC Gamer was given access to a statement that verified Goodman’s resignation from the company. However, the statement did not reveal any information regarding the reason for the transfer. Since the very beginning of the Overwatch series, Goodman has been an integral part of the development team.
GTA 6 leak prompts outpouring of public support from Cyberpunk 2077, Last of Us devs
Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us developers are among those voicing support for Rockstar developers following a massive GTA 6 leak. Over the past weekend, a mass of alleged in-progress GTA 6 screenshots and videos made their way online, including GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets. Shortly after, Rockstar confirmed the leaked footage was real, writing that they were "extremely disappointed."
Digital Trends
Tekken 8: release date, trailers, gameplay, roster, and more
Rumors have been floating around about a new Tekken for some time, but now a new trailer and a message from Tekken’s producer Katsuhiro Harada have confirmed it. Tekken 8 is on the way, and it looks amazing. While the details revealed at Sony’s State of Play were sparse, here’s everything we can glean from this exciting reveal – and what Tekken 8 looks like it has in store for its characters.
dotesports.com
Madden NFL 23 reigns supreme in August sales but still falls short of 2022 high-water mark
This year’s edition of the Madden NFL franchise has gamer’s heads turning, as it reaches the top of the US software sales chart for the month of August. Madden NFL 23 clearly made an impression on fans, with the title already making it to the fifth spot on the list of best-selling games for 2022, based on dollar sales.
NFL・
Comments / 0