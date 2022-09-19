Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in Parker
PARKER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Hanger Clinic, a prosthetics and orthotics clinic, hosted an amputee running clinic on Sunday at Echo Park Stadium in Parker.
People with limb loss were able to learn running techniques and try all sorts of new things that can help them be active.
“I’m just super pumped. Today I got to use a running leg for the first time,” said Sam Beveridge. He lost his leg in a hunting accident in February.Former St. Jude patient dedicates career to giving back
“I’ve been riding my bike,” he said. “But today I just really wanted to learn the running cadences and how to do a lot of the things I used to do and become active again.”
The clinic also offered a chance to try adaptive archery and adaptive biking.
"It's a unique event where a lot of our different suppliers come out and our patients can try all the different feet, all the different components and knees, and really see what works best for them," said Jeff Talen with Hanger Clinic.
