Jerry Louis
2d ago
how long do you think this is going to work if you keep diverting thousands of cars so a few cyclists can get through how is that ever going to work out, what a bunch of idiots in charge of the Portland Transportation development
Glenn Miller
2d ago
I believe that Portland should begin charging bicycle owners to license and register their bikes for use on public streets. Share in street maintenance is fair.
KATU.com
Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver
Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
KGW
NE Portland neighbors criticize PBOT’s safety redesign of their street
The neighbors and PBOT say they want the same thing — a safe corridor more popular with cyclists than drivers. But they don’t agree on the methods.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Part of I-84 east and west to close this weekend
A two-mile section of Interstate 84 near Interstate 205 will close between Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26.Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of a closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange this entire weekend. The closure of the two-mile stretch of I-84 east and west will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. I-84 west will close at Exit 9. Drivers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. To get back onto I-84 west past the highway's closure from...
kptv.com
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
North Portland food cart owner reopens two weeks after damaging fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julio Mendoza, the owner of Pepe Chile's Taqueria, reopened his food cart two weeks after it was burned to the grown in North Portland. Mendoza has had a food cart in Portland for almost 10 years and was determined to quickly get back to doing what he loves.
Explore Portland by trail, tram, trolley and train on the 4T Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Sunrise producer Kassy Taylor hit Portland's "4T Trail" — short for Trail, Tram, Trolley and Train. If you live in Portland and want a different way to see the city, consider the 4T Trail!. The...
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
KGW
Mayor Wheeler announces plan for Old Town-focused police unit
Old Town’s nightlife has increasingly become one focal point for gun violence in Portland. Business owners think the new plan could make a positive change.
Laurelhurst neighbors say trees pose ‘significant threat’ to homeless
Just weeks after a class action suit was filed against the City of Portland, citing homeless encampments blocking sidewalks for those with mobility challenges, the same attorney is also representing people in the Laurelhurst community about camps in their neighborhood.
'I'm really fearful': Tenants panic amid rent hike at Washougal apartment complex
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Several tenants at a Washougal, Washington apartment complex are facing a steep rent increase, leaving many scrambling for options. On Friday, residents at the Rockwood Terrace Apartments received a lease renewal offer with close to a $400 per month rent increase. That would bring rent to $1,365 a month.
WWEEK
City Will Beef Up Police Presence in Old Town Entertainment District
The city of Portland will step up police presence in the Old Town Entertainment District, according to Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday. Old Town has seen a spike in crime, and homicides, open-air drug dealing and Wild West-style gunplay have become the norm. As WW reported last year, the city...
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
kptv.com
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
KATU.com
Crew 30 wraps up McIver Fire in Clackamas County
A crew of firefighters recently wrapped up the McIver Fire, which broke out earlier this month near Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. Crew 30 was part of the initial attack, helping Estacada Fire District, Clackamas Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry contain the 28-acre fire. “Crews transitioned...
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Longview (Longview, WA)
A Longview Fire crew was dispatched to an SUV that had rolled several times and landed upside down near 26th Avenue on Industrial Way. Upon the arrival of the crew, they found several bystanders attempting to rescue the SUV occupants. The bystanders could rescue a newborn and 5-year-old from an SUV, and an adult had exited.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
Hillsboro Police Log: Cigarettes 'change price' to $0 in scam
The Hillsboro Police Department deals with elaborate schemes and more mundane matters from Sept. 5-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 5 A woman in the 1700 block of East Main Street was called in as an unwanted camper on private property. Upon contact by officers, she was found to have outstanding warrants and taken to jail. A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
KGW
