ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lstribune.net

Charles William “Bill” Vansell

Charles William “Bill” Vansell, 86, was born to Charles Edward Vansell and Georgia Miller on March 10, 1936 in Crest, Missouri. Bill passed into eternity with his Beloved Savior Jesus on September 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 1460 E. Langsford Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. on Friday, September 23, 2022 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow in the Lee’s Summit Cemetery.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy