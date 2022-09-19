Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
NBC Sports
Kapler: Hjelle 'as good as it gets' in latest outing vs. Rockies
Sean Hjelle's latest outing was a night and day difference from his disastrous appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants again went with an opener in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and Hjelle again was called on to eat up bulk innings.
Giants sub for Rodón with 6 relievers, beat Rockies 6-3
DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater doubled twice in his return to the lineup, David Villar homered, and the San Francisco Giants used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night. San Francisco lefty Carlos Rodón was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand. John Brebbia started and pitched one inning in his 70th appearance, the most in the majors this season. Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched two innings for the win and Jarlín García got the final out for his first save. Sean Hjelle was the bullpen workhorse, throwing 66 pitches in four innings and allowing four runs. “It’s about as good as it gets,” manager Gabe Kapler said of Hjelle. “We’ve seen three outings from him and two of them just phenomenal, lights out.”
Betts, Muncy lead Dodgers to 4-3 win over Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.Betts' double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner...
