NOTN 9-21 AM
The electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends began Tuesday, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a second group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put a question on the ballot to recall Mayor Gerald Byers.
Sealaska Heritage Lecture on Constitutional Convention to be held Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture by former Juneau Mayor and Alaska Attorney General Bruce Botelho on Tuesday regarding a Constitutional Convention. On November 8, Alaskans will be asked to answer the question, “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?”. The proposition, which was initially...
Recall document claims Hoonah mayor Byers used racial slurs
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A Hoonah man is accusing Mayor Gerald Byers of using a racial epithet toward him when he was employed by the city. Elijah Sheakley spoke to News of the North on Tuesday about the claim. A recall application was filed Tuesday with the Hoonah City Clerk...
Two entities request land at Pederson Hill in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After housing developed near Pederson hill came in more expensive than anticipated by the city, two new entities are requesting land in order to build affordable housing. Pederson Hill is located near Swampy Acres, across the street from Sherwood Lane. There was a previous concept to...
Sitka assemblymember and former Hoonah mayor compete for House seat long held by Kreiss-Tompkins
A Sitka assemblymember and a former Hoonah mayor are competing for the Alaska House of Representatives seat being vacated by five-term Sitka Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Though nonpartisan candidate Rebecca Himschoot had an edge over Republican Kenny Skaflestad in last month’s open primary – about 54% to roughly 46% – it’s a difference of 373 votes. […] The post Sitka assemblymember and former Hoonah mayor compete for House seat long held by Kreiss-Tompkins appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Juneau Douglas North Crossing project manager talks current PEL study
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Marie Heidemann, the Juneau Douglas North Crossing's project manager talked to News of the North about the current PEL study. On Saturday, DOT&PF and DOWL project team members held informational tables at Discover Eaglecrest and Safeway. Marie Heidemann explained DOT&PF's study status on a second crossing...
Nathan Bodenstadt appointed UAS Dean of Students
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast announced the appointment of Nathan Bodenstadt as its new Dean of Students. As Dean of Students, Bodenstadt oversees the departments of Campus Life, including Residence Life, the Recreation Center, Counseling, the Health Clinic, Student Activities, the Native & Rural Student Center, and more.
CCFR responds to fire at J&J, The Gym building
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire and Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Glacier Ave. early Tuesday morning after signs of smoke were coming from the building. CCFR responded at 4:21 Tuesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Ed Quinto was on scene and said there were signs of smoke coming from the building.
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Sitka
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the container ship Matson Anchorage approximately 150 miles southwest of Sitka Friday evening. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac on Friday at 5 p.m. from the captain of the ship, who reported that the 45-year-old crewmember was experiencing health complications.
Lecture on status of Lingít by Tlingit language professor is this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture Thursday on the status of Lingít by a Tlingit language professor. In his lecture Hél Dutóow: The Health and Future of the Lingít Language, X’unei Lance Twitchell, Ph.D. will describe his work over the past decade as he has been working with language teachers, speakers and learners to try and accurately document the number of Tlingit language speakers.
Tlingit & Haida partners with SEARHC for candelight vigil and memorial walk
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday night was the first community addiction awareness candlelight vigil held at Marine Park. Jaclyn Bacani from Tlingit and Haida talked about the vigil. "The vigil tonight was just to honor and give recognition to those from the community if they knew someone they have lost,...
Drug investigation spanning several months in Kodiak results in two arrests
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two Kodiak residents were arrested Friday on the alleged charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. The Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and the Coast Guard Investigative Service in Kodiak concluded a portion of a several month investigation on Friday into the trafficking of controlled substances in Kodiak.
Japanese energy company signs agreement with Juneau Hydro to develop new Hydroelectric plant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Hydropower Inc. held a news conference Thursday to announce the signing of a joint development agreement with Tokyo-based energy company, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., or J-Power, aimed at constructing a Hydroelectric Development Project near Juneau. The purpose of the agreement is for the two...
Plane out of fuel makes emergency landing on Richardson highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks-based State Troopers responded to a report Monday of a plane needing to make an emergency landing after the craft had issues with its fuel. On Monday night at 6:54, troopers in Fairbanks received a report from the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright, of a plane having an inflight emergency.
Anchorage resident sentenced for vehicular manslaughter of Cab Driver
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton. Ibarra pled guilty on June 15 to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence. Orton, a...
Paid to not teach: Anchorage School District reports second-highest non-performance hours paid nationwide
Should public school teachers be paid not to teach? School districts and other government bodies often pay employees full wages and benefits for performing union work instead of their official duties. Examples abound from states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. “Release time” pays teachers not to teach and...
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger near Prince of Wales Island
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a cruise ship passenger 30 miles west of Prince of Wales Island Wednesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial medevac request from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Crown Princess at 9:11 p.m., reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.
Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival opens through Saturday night
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival kicked off Monday night, with more shows to follow this week. Sandy Fortier is the Executive Director for Juneau Jazz and Classics. She talked about the Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival on Capital Chat. "So we're kicking off the...
Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
