ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Cash advance apps vs. payday loans: Which is better?

By Annie Millerbernd, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G07Ka_0i0pp8y500

( NerdWallet ) – If asked to picture a payday lender, you might think of a storefront in a strip mall with green dollar signs and neon slogans like “everyday’s payday.” You probably don’t picture a mobile app that advertises on TikTok and sports a colorful logo.

But cash advance apps like Earnin and Dave provide advances with the same borrow-and-repay structure as payday lenders, and consumer advocates say they carry similar risks. Both are fast, no-credit-check options to bridge an income gap or ease the pressure of inflation.

Neither is an ideal first choice for borrowing fast cash, but knowing their differences can help you save money and avoid damaging your finances.

Cash advance apps work like payday loans

Like most payday loans, a cash or paycheck advance app lets you borrow money with no credit check. You’re also required to repay the advance, plus any fees you agreed to, on your next payday.

A single pay cycle is usually not enough time for borrowers to repay a payday loan , so many people fall into a pattern of getting another loan to pay the previous one, says Alex Horowitz, principal officer at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

App users may find themselves in a similar cycle. A 2021 study from the Financial Health Network found that more than 70% of app users get advances consecutively. The study doesn’t say why users reborrow, but Horowitz says the behavior is notably similar to payday loans.

“Direct-to-consumer wage advances share DNA with payday loans,” he says. “They’re structured alike, they have repeat borrowing and they’re timed to the borrower’s payday, giving the lender a strong ability to collect.”

Apps may offer more flexibility

Payday lenders and paycheck advance apps both collect repayment directly from your bank account. If your account balance is too low when they withdraw funds, you could incur an overdraft fee, says Yasmin Farahi, senior policy counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending.

An app might try to avoid overdrawing your account. Mia Alexander, vice president of customer success at Dave, says the app reviews users’ bank accounts before withdrawing repayment. If repayment will put the balance close to zero or negative, the app may not withdraw funds, she says.

However, apps commonly include language in their user agreements that even if they try not to overdraw your account, they aren’t responsible if they do.

In states where payday lending is allowed, it’s unlikely that a payday lender will offer a free, unsolicited payment extension, as some apps say they do. Some states require payday lenders to offer no-cost extended payment plans to struggling borrowers, but a 2021 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that some lenders misrepresent the plans or don’t disclose them.

Also unlike payday lenders, apps don’t make collection calls. If a user revokes access to their bank account to avoid repayment, the app won’t try to collect the funds. The user just can’t get another advance until they repay the previous one.

Payday loans cost more

Payday loans tend to have high, mandatory fees, while apps often don’t. Instead, they charge small fees that users can opt into throughout the borrowing process. Those fees can add up, but they’re usually less than what payday lenders charge.

For example, an app might charge a monthly subscription fee, or a fee for instant access to funds. Most cash advance apps also ask for a tip for the service.

The fee on a $375 payday loan is most commonly about $55 in a two-week period, Horowitz says. Because cash advance app fees are mostly optional, you can easily keep the cost below $10.

Earnin user Sharay Jefferson says she used payday loans in the past, but she switched to a cash advance app because it’s a cheaper way to cover bills and unexpected expenses.

“If you get a payday loan for $200, you’re going to pay maybe three-something back,” she says. “With Earnin, I’m going to have to pay back that $200, plus whatever I decide to tip them. It’s way less expensive.”

Technically, apps aren’t lenders

Regulators like the CFPB haven’t classified paycheck advance apps as lenders, despite their similarities to payday lending.

Earnin CEO and founder Ram Palaniappan says the app is more like a payroll service or ATM because it facilitates access to your own funds. Earnin requires users to upload a time sheet showing they’ve worked enough hours to have earned the cash advance amount. Other apps scan a user’s bank account for income and expenses to determine whether they qualify for an advance.

Farahi says apps should be treated like creditors, meaning they would follow the Truth in Lending Act, which requires creditors to disclose an annual percentage rate. An APR lets consumers compare costs between financing options. For example, users could compare a cash advance app’s APR to a credit card’s and choose the most affordable one.

“People still need to know what the actual cost of credit is and be able to evaluate it and truly compare that cost against other options,” she says.

Apps would also have to adhere to applicable state lending laws. Currently, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have maximum interest rate caps that could limit app fees, she says.

Cash advance app vs. payday loan: Which is better?

If you urgently need cash, you may have better alternatives than payday loans and advance apps, Farahi says.

Local nonprofits and charities can help with basic food and clothing needs. A family or friend could loan you money without charging extra fees. If you have a few hours to spare, a side gig could generate as much money as a typical payday loan or cash advance app.

If the choice is between an app and a payday loan, the app is probably the better option because:

  • It’s cheaper.
  • It may not trigger an overdraft fee.
  • If you don’t repay it, the app won’t send you to collections.

A cash advance from an app is unlikely to leave you in a better financial spot, Farahi says. But it may be a little less likely than a payday loan to leave you worse off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
EDUCATION
The Independent

How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic

When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started in March 2020 can in fact get a refund — and then apply for forgiveness – but the process for doing that hasn’t always been clear.If you think you’re eligible, here’s what you need to know:___WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday Loans#Cash Advance#Payday Lenders#Smart Phone#Tiktok#The Pew Charitable Trusts
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation

Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

I Already Paid My Student Loans -- Can I Get My Money Back?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ever since President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score

After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.
EDUCATION
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy