ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Lifestyle
thevalleyecho.com

Swannanoa Community Yard Sale set for October return

Whether you’re a seller with overflowing closets, or a shopper in search of some incredible bargains, the Swannanoa Community Yard Sale, which will return to the Swannanoa Ingles parking lot at 2299 U.S. 70, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, will help. The popular twice-yearly sale, sponsored by Friends and Neighbors of Swannanoa (FANS), will feature dozens of sellers and hundreds of buyers, will include something for everyone.
SWANNANOA, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Garden Party#Food Drink#Coffee Info
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)

As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

French Broad Chocolate Factory Tour: Bean to Bar in Asheville, NC

Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
my40.tv

Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

The gift 8-year-old girl gets so she and her family can enjoy more time in the outdoors

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-year-old's dreams came true Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Annie Woolridge's parents describe her as fiery and powerful with a love of the outdoors. They said the Brevard girl feels comfortable and at home in the forest. Woolridge wished to have a pop-up camper so she and her family could go on more adventures together.
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy