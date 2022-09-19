Read full article on original website
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
Swannanoa Community Yard Sale set for October return
Whether you’re a seller with overflowing closets, or a shopper in search of some incredible bargains, the Swannanoa Community Yard Sale, which will return to the Swannanoa Ingles parking lot at 2299 U.S. 70, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, will help. The popular twice-yearly sale, sponsored by Friends and Neighbors of Swannanoa (FANS), will feature dozens of sellers and hundreds of buyers, will include something for everyone.
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)
As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
French Broad Chocolate Factory Tour: Bean to Bar in Asheville, NC
Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
Residents along East Street in Waynesville hope speed tables will slow traffic
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents along Waynesville’s East Street have long argued about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood. At one point, it appeared speed bumps might be the answer. But a different solution is now on the table. Residents said they're pleased with the compromise to slow traffic...
New business connects locals and tourists to Asheville's "ever-evolving" public art scene
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new business is connecting locals and tourists to Asheville's vibrant public art scene. Mountain Mural Tours takes guests on a two-hour journey to uncover the best of the city's under-the-radar graffiti, murals and sculptures. Longtime Asheville resident and entrepreneur Krista Stearns launched the business...
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
Hendersonville High School History Buffs are in for a Treat with Weekend Book Signing for two Local Authors
Hendersonville, NC (Sept. 20, 2022). For fans and followers of all things Hendersonville High School, a book signing event this Saturday promises a double header of sentimental history and local lore. This Saturday, Sept. 24th at 1 pm., the Henderson County Heritage Museum will host its first book signing event...
Buncombe County Public Libraries to modify Thursday hours, beginning this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this week, Buncombe County Public Libraries is modifying its Thursday hours. All libraries will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the goal of reducing unscheduled library closures. The change is a two-hour reduction from the previous schedule. No other operating hours have...
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
The gift 8-year-old girl gets so she and her family can enjoy more time in the outdoors
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-year-old's dreams came true Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Annie Woolridge's parents describe her as fiery and powerful with a love of the outdoors. They said the Brevard girl feels comfortable and at home in the forest. Woolridge wished to have a pop-up camper so she and her family could go on more adventures together.
