Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team recently conducted yet another successful, albeit very complicated livestock save in Orange County. This time, the animals in need of help were a pair of calves who fell into an old concrete septic tank with about two-feet of water on the bottom. The Rixevyille-based large animal rescue team, the only such volunteer unit in Virginia, received a call at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 about the calves, each weighing approximately 450 pounds, that had fallen into the hole in the ground the day before.

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO