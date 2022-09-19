Read full article on original website
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 20
WEST MONROE, La. — (9/20/2022) A stout ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather forecast across much of the central and southern United States this week. While a series of weak fronts should help us out this weekend, temperatures will approach record highs over the next few afternoons.
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Sept. 20, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
Ark-La-Miss Fair to make its return from September 30th to October 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 30, 2022, the Ark-La-Miss Fair will return after a two-year hiatus. The fair will be located at the Monroe Civic Center. There will be a $5 fee for adults and a $3 fee for children ages 2 to 11. The fair will end after Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
Union County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, September 20
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Fair is in full force this week at the Union County Fairgrounds. The fair runs until September 24th. Doors open at 5 PM each day. Below is the full lineup of events:. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20. 8:00 am – 11:00 am Home Economics Department...
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
“I Pink I Can” reception to take place on October 1st in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4 PM, the “I Pink I Can” reception will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library located at 910 North Trenton Street in Ruston, La. A pink carpet will be rolled out for breast cancer survivors at the event. There will also be a panel […]
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
NBC 10 News Today: Women in Sports
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
Franklin Parish High School remembers beloved student killed in car accident
Franklin Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Teachers, staff, and the student body at Franklin Parish High School are grieving the loss of one of their own. School principal Rebecca Bonner says Hunter Graham was more than just a high school student. “Hunter was bigger than life. Hunter could walk in when you are having a horrible day, […]
Jonesboro, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Calvin High School basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on September 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
Winnsboro man killed in early morning crash
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road.
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
