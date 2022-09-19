ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 20

WEST MONROE, La. — (9/20/2022) A stout ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather forecast across much of the central and southern United States this week. While a series of weak fronts should help us out this weekend, temperatures will approach record highs over the next few afternoons.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Sept. 20, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
MONROE, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
State
Arkansas State
myarklamiss.com

Union County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, September 20

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Fair is in full force this week at the Union County Fairgrounds. The fair runs until September 24th. Doors open at 5 PM each day. Below is the full lineup of events:. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20. 8:00 am – 11:00 am Home Economics Department...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“I Pink I Can” reception to take place on October 1st in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4 PM, the “I Pink I Can” reception will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library located at 910 North Trenton Street in Ruston, La. A pink carpet will be rolled out for breast cancer survivors at the event. There will also be a panel […]
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Women in Sports

WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
MONROE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jonesboro, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Calvin High School basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on September 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
JONESBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
RAYVILLE, LA

