Mets set new franchise record by striking out 20 Pirates in Sunday's win

Thirteen strikeouts for Jacob deGrom is nothing new for him…but thanks to the seven that Mets pitchers recorded after he left, there’s a new record put in the books.

Mets pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts in Sunday’s win over the Pirates, setting a new single-game franchise record and tying the MLB record for most K’s recorded in a game, a record held by teams as well as some notable individuals.

“A lot of good pitches, and obviously, it starts with Jake,” manager Buck Showalter said, “but the two innings that Joely (Rodriguez) pitched swung the momentum.”

Indeed, Rodriguez had five strikeouts in two innings, and one each for Seth Lugo and Trevor May put the Mets into history with almost seven full innings full of K – and not a single BB on the other side.

“The thing I was most proud of is that we didn’t walk anybody. That’s hard to do in today’s game where people are chasing walks in a lot of cases,” Showalter said. “Outs are outs, but think about how hard that is to do.”

The 20-K performance also came a day after the Pirates set their own single-season franchise “record” for most times striking out in a season, when they fanned 12 times in Saturday’s loss.

The previous Mets record of 19 was an individual one, as both David Cone and Tom Seaver had recorded 19-strikeout games in the past.

