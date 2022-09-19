ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Morath Orchard corn maze promises fall fun for all

By Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago

CLAY COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A fall tradition in the Texoma community is now underway and continues through next month with the opening of the annual corn maze at Morath Orchard .

Whether playing tether ball, corn hole or walking through the corn maze, there’s plenty to do at Morath Orchard.

“I like doing stuff to bring people out here, you know, get everybody outside,” farmer Will Morath said. “Have different games and stuff, everybody enjoys the corn maze.”

The annual corn maze at the orchard is a staple for the Charlie community.

From Friday, September 23, to Monday, October 31, the corn maze is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Morath said he likes the challenge of drawing the maze design every year. This year’s design is the eight state animals of Texas : Armadillos, Longhorns, Mockingbirds, Mexican Free-Tailed Bats, Blue Lacys, Texas Horned Lizards, Monarch Butterflies and Guadalupe Bass.

The corn maze design for 2022

“I don’t have any plans to stop,” Morath said. “I think I’ll try to keep doing it every year.”

Morath said he spent a good six months preparing the maze.

Though it’s still warm out, Morath said he expects more people to come out in the future, especially for the night maze.

“A lot of people like the night maze, so next week starts the 10 [a.m.] to 10 [p.m.] on Friday and Saturday,” Morath said. “A lot of people like to go out there with flashlights and do it at night.”

A visit to Morath Orchard makes a fun fall outing for the whole family. Admission is $10 for adults and children 5 and older. Children 4 and under get in free.

Find more information about the orchard’s annual corn maze here .

