Spokane Valley, WA

Sprague Avenue pilot study to reduce parts of Sprague from five lanes to three

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley near Sprague Avenue, you should expect delays in your drive.

The City of Spokane Valley announced that Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road will go from five lanes to three starting on Monday. The city is planning a stormwater and crosswalk project, and they are planning to do the pilot project to see the impact of reducing lanes.

Credit: City of Spokane Valley Website

The project plans to add a crosswalk at City Hall and Balfour Park, connecting the Appleway Trail to City Hall.

The City says the project is expected to reduce excessive speeding on this segment of Sprague.

The study will last from September 19 to October 28.

To learn more about the project, click here.

SPOKANE, WA
