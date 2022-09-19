Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma
Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
WSFA
River Region United Way sets goal to raise $4M by year’s end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way needs the community’s help to raise $4 million by the end of this year. Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery county are the five areas served by the nonprofit organization. For 99 years, the nonprofit works with 42 community agency partners.
selmasun.com
Selma Rotary Club to host ribbon cutting on new musical park in Ward 7
The Rotary Club of Selma is hosting a ribbon cutting at noon on Sept. 26 to unveil their new Musical Playground located on Boynton Street. The Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will help Rotary cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new park that was paid for with a $5,000 district Rotary grant for community improvement under the leadership of co-presidents in 2021-2022 Jerria Martin and James Steele.
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Prince! Handsome Guy with Lots of Energy
Prince is an 8-month-old male American Bulldog mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He is an owner surrender because his owner can no longer take care of him. Prince should be named Mr. Majestic–he is a super handsome guy! He weighs 80 pounds so there is a lot of him to love!
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1
After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary...
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member
Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
franchising.com
Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery
Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
$1,000 reward offered in Sylacauga shooting
A man was found shot to death inside a car in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon, and CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston, also known as Zip, was shot in the head while sitting in a gray Dodge Challenger on Wood Street according to Sylacauga police.
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
WSFA
Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
alabamanews.net
Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism
People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism. They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years. They say the...
WSFA
Technology convention for students held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry. NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019. Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair,...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WSFA
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
