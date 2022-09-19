Jets' Garrett Wilson comes up huge with two-TD day in return to Ohio

Garrett Wilson had four catches on eight targets in his NFL debut Week 1, a line that still had some wondering why he wasn’t more involved in a Jets offense that was playing from behind all day.

Well, make no mistake about where Wilson stands after Week 2, as his eight-catch, 102-yard, two-touchdown day was the catalyst for the Jets’ huge comeback 31-30 win in Cleveland.

“I’m really happy for him, and a lot of guys on our team are,” quarterback Joe Flacco said after the game. “We’ve known that the lights aren’t too big for him, and he’s already kind of grown up and is capable of playing in this league, but you aren’t going to be able to have people say that about you until you win football games.”

“He’s got grit, and he’s a dynamic football player,” coach Robert Saleh added of Wilson. “He’s trying to find his footing, but the sky’s the limit for him, and he showed resolve today. He’s going to be a stud for a long time.”

Wilson’s first career touchdown, a two-yarder in the second quarter, tied the game at 7-7, and looked to be the start of a huge day. That almost ended early, though, as he took a big hit on the sidelines midway through the third quarter and remained down holding his back, questionable to return.

He did return, though, and that comeback was huge. He had two catches for 45 yards on the field goal drive at the end of the third that tied the game at 17-17, and then, late in the fourth, he caught a 12-yard pass on the final drive, and then the game-winning 15-yard TD with less than 30 seconds left.

"Honestly, I could not believe it," Wilson said. "I could not believe that they left the middle a little bit. I just wanted to get in there as soon as possible, make a play and Joe saw me. Joe was special today and it was just a special environment out here."

Unbelievable, in that the Jets were down 13 with 1:55 left and somehow scored two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick to come back from a 30-17 deficit.

“As soon as Nick Chubb scored, coach Miles (Austin, Jets wide receivers coach) told us they just gave us our only chance,” Wilson said. “We go down 30-17 and then CD gets the quick TD, and at that point we’re all believing.”

A fitting end to a big day not far from where he played his college ball…and redemption for a missed play earlier in the game?

“I didn’t want my drop to be the reason we lost the game,” Wilson said, referring to a third-and-four play in the fourth where he couldn’t make a grab. “The defense kept coming through and making plays, and that (onside kick) was huge.”

“I’m super proud of him,” running back Michael Carter added. “He was being really hard on himself when he dropped that third-and-long, and I told him to chill. I love that he has that dog in him, and we all wanted him to do his thing. He has a good head on his shoulders, and the coolest thing was that when he was in his mode, coach Saleh and Joe Flacco came over to him and said no words, just dapped him up. That meant the world to Garrett.”

So, too, did the win, the Jets’ first in September in five seasons, and Wilson’s first as a pro after so, so many at Ohio State – in front of nearly two dozen friends and family, no less.

“They were all just kind of waiting on me; I’ve never really had an experience like that, and it was special. Hope there’s a lot more to come,” Wilson smiled of the celebration that awaited him in the locker room after the game. “I know it was worth it, and it’ll be awesome to see my family now.”

“Garrett’s a dog, man; he’s a great wideout and a really good dude, and today he came out here and showed what he can do,” Corey Davis added. “I think he can do a lot more, and I’m excited to see what he can do for us for the rest of the year.”

