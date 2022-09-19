ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans

By Chris Arnold
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbCes_0i0pnhwN00

PROVO, Utah — An offensive chant directed toward BYU fans and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could be heard during the Cougars' 41-20 loss against Oregon in Eugene on Saturday.

Aubrey, a graduate of Brigham Young University and member of the church, was at the game with one of her close friends from college.

She and her friend have made it almost a yearly tradition since they graduated from BYU to see a game at an opposing team's stadium.

It was at the game on Saturday that Aubrey heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting.

That's when she pulled out her phone and started recording — a video that has since gone viral and garnered reactions from near and far.

"My first video was actually the third time the chant occurred," she said. "I didn't want to go over and yell at them because I felt that would make the situation worse."

However, she says, the same chant continued at least two more times.

"I was thinking, you know, 'I really just need to find someone who works for the University of Oregon or who works at the stadium,'" Aubrey said.

She said she was eventually directed to a crowd management staff member, and she told the employee what was happening.

"She was upset that they were chanting that," Aubrey said. "I don't know whether she heard it before or not, but when I told her, she said they shouldn't be chanting that."

Aubrey said she also spoke with another staff member, who told her they would see if the stadium could make an announcement about it. Aubrey said that never happened, however.

The BYU alumna told FOX 13 News on Sunday that she had never been to a game where that kind of chant was used before.

Back in Provo on Sunday, BYU students and other residents of the area had differing opinions about what took place.

"It's disheartening, you know, just because we need to support everyone," said Jessica Kempter, an elementary school teacher who lives in Provo. "There's no reason to be biased against or stereotyped against."

"It's just trash talk, I guess," said Eli Wilder Dean, a junior at BYU. "I mean, it's not like it's not great."

The videos of the chant caught the attention of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who reacted to it on his personal, verified Twitter account.

"Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon," Cox wrote.

The Oregon Pit Crew, the official Twitter account for the university's student section, put out a statement Saturday night , apologizing to BYU fans who attended the game.

The University of Oregon released an apologetic statement as well, saying they "can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

"We can't control what people say, but at least the state and the college understand that it's not okay," said Kempter.

Aubrey hopes these videos won't have a negative impact on the educational career of the students involved. Instead, she's hoping this will serve as a learning experience for them and others.

"There's an unfortunate acceptance in a lot of areas that you don't make fun of a lot of religions, but Mormons are free game to make fun of and I would like that to stop," she said.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Pac-12 Conference on Sunday, and they said they fully support the University of Oregon's statement.

Comments / 15

Scott Crandall
2d ago

it would have been real simple while they had to do was say f u BYU, just not used the word mormon! then it's okay you can say any derogatory thing you want against the name of the University just don't use it against the religion or a race

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah’s 30-year-old sophomore kicker

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team has been known to scour the globe for players. This year’s starting kicker hails from England, and it was better late than never. It all started at his wedding in England. Jordan Noyes’ wife’s cousin is married to former Utes kicker Matt Gay, who is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Chant#Mormons#American Football#College Football#The University Of Oregon
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Deseret News

Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?

Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy