Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
SHINE 74 Results: Ivelisse Defends SHINE Championship, More
SHINE 74 took place on Sunday evening, featuring several title matches and more. You can see the results below from the Clearwater, Florida show, which aired on Club WWN, per Cagematch.net:. * Labrava def. Devlyn Macabre. * Harley Cameron def. Valentina Rossi. * Tina San Antonio and Kelly Madan def....
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
Circle 6 Bite It You Scum Results 9.18.22: Atticus Cogar Defends World Title, More
Circle 6 held its latest show Bite It You Scum on Sunday featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:. * King Of Indies Qualifying Match: Viento def. Rey Horus. * Kody Lane...
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Card Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Taiji Ishimori vs. Alan Angels
– NJPW has announced the card for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This week’s show features matchups from Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The new episode airs on Saturday, September 24 on New Japan World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * QT Marshall vs Keita. * Christopher...
Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?
After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Las Vegas Aces, Text Alert Phone Number, This Week’s NXT Top 10
– WWE Superstar Triple H congratulated the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship via Twitter. He wrote, “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes” You can check out his tweet below:
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Toni Storm Believes AEW Women’s Division Is Heading in a Good Direction
– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman spoke to AEW star Toni Storm ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite Grand Slam. Storm defends her interim title tonight in a Fatal 4-Way match. Below are some highlights. Storm on the environment in AEW: “It has been really nice. Everyone is really...
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Anthony Ogogo, Matt Sydal, Sonny Kiss Set for Action
– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the update lineup:. * Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis. * Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux. * John Silver &...
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls the Dangerous Finish to His WWE Backlash 2000 Match With Dean Malenko
– During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) discussed his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko, where Malenko won back the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship from Hotty. The match ended with Malenko hitting a DDT on Hotty off the top rope.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
Athena on Acclimating to AEW, Concerns About Being Lost in the Shuffle
– AEW star Athena appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, and she discussed her spot in the AEW women’s division. She’s set to challenge for the interim AEW Women’s World Title tonight on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Athena on her...
