411mania.com

Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson

– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com

SHINE 74 Results: Ivelisse Defends SHINE Championship, More

SHINE 74 took place on Sunday evening, featuring several title matches and more. You can see the results below from the Clearwater, Florida show, which aired on Club WWN, per Cagematch.net:. * Labrava def. Devlyn Macabre. * Harley Cameron def. Valentina Rossi. * Tina San Antonio and Kelly Madan def....
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI

– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out

– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com

Card Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Taiji Ishimori vs. Alan Angels

– NJPW has announced the card for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This week’s show features matchups from Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The new episode airs on Saturday, September 24 on New Japan World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * QT Marshall vs Keita. * Christopher...
Justin Myers
411mania.com

Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?

After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
411mania.com

The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys

– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
411mania.com

WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks

This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
411mania.com

Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event

In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
411mania.com

Toni Storm Believes AEW Women’s Division Is Heading in a Good Direction

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman spoke to AEW star Toni Storm ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite Grand Slam. Storm defends her interim title tonight in a Fatal 4-Way match. Below are some highlights. Storm on the environment in AEW: “It has been really nice. Everyone is really...
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
411mania.com

Athena on Acclimating to AEW, Concerns About Being Lost in the Shuffle

– AEW star Athena appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, and she discussed her spot in the AEW women’s division. She’s set to challenge for the interim AEW Women’s World Title tonight on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Athena on her...
