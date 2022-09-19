ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Stocks And Bonds#Asia Pacific#Hong Kong Tech#Fed#Bank Of Japan Meetings#Cnbc#Hang Seng#The Hang Seng Tech#Kosdaq#The Shenzhen Component#Msci#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Cme#Reuters
Los Angeles Times

Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
msn.com

Dow down 300 points as stocks pare losses; Fed decision looms

U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but remained sharply lower as Treasury yields climbed and traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 339 points, or 1.1%,...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sovereign Bond Yields Not Yet Reached a Summit - Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted. More than a decade of rock-bottom sovereign bond...
BUSINESS
Axios

Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come

The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook

The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its forecasts for growth in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, and China’s slowing economy. The Manila, Philippines-based lending agency revised its estimate for growth in developing Asian economies to 4.3%, down from an earlier...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy