Colts Tried Out Six Players
Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
CBS Sports
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars
After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
7 duds from the Colts' putrid loss to Jaguars in Week 2
There’s no easy way to describe the performance the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) put on the field Sunday during the 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 at TIAA Bank Field. Not only did the Colts fail to end the losing streak down in Duval County—extending it...
numberfire.com
Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: David Montgomery will find more space to motor
Coming off a three-touchdown game, Nick Chubb gets one of those bruising AFC North tests on Thursday night when the Browns welcome the Steelers to Cleveland. It doesn't figure to be any easier for the Steelers' Najee Harris, who has started slow yet still figures to be in every lineup. But what other running backs should you be rolling with for Week 3?
CBS Sports
NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report
Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, but you wouldn't have been able to tell during the Buccaneers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Arians was seen on the sideline jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right before a massive fight broke out that will cost Bucs wideout Mike Evans Sunday's matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: On track to practice
Pierce (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. The same applies to Michael Pittman (quad), with Bowen noting that Reich "seems optimistic on both having a good chance" to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After being blanked by Jacksonville in Week 2, the Colts offense can use all the help it can get this weekend and Pierce's anticipated participation in practice Wednesday offers hope that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after suffering scary head/neck injury vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was put on pause with just under one minute remaining before halftime, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered what appeared to be a very scary head or neck injury. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks...
CBS Sports
Browns' Myles Garrett: To miss practice
Garrett (neck) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. The Browns may simply be giving Garrett some time to rest ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, but his status will need to be monitored closely. The star defensive end has three sacks in two games this season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
