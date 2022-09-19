Read full article on original website
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
Patriots Trade, Deadline, Practice Squad Signing: What Do Moves Mean For Roster?
On a busy Wednesday, New England traded an offensive lineman, welcomed back a defensive lineman to the 53-man roster and saw a couple of practice-squad transactions.
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
Browns' Myles Garrett: To miss practice
Garrett (neck) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. The Browns may simply be giving Garrett some time to rest ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, but his status will need to be monitored closely. The star defensive end has three sacks in two games this season.
Bills' Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after suffering scary head/neck injury vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was put on pause with just under one minute remaining before halftime, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered what appeared to be a very scary head or neck injury. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks...
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report
Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, but you wouldn't have been able to tell during the Buccaneers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Arians was seen on the sideline jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right before a massive fight broke out that will cost Bucs wideout Mike Evans Sunday's matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI
Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday that should reveal further clarity on the extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting for nightcap
Rojas isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Rojas will take a seat in Game 2 as the lefty Tyler Anderson will start for Los Angeles. Emmanuel Rivera will take over as the D-backs' third baseman and bat fifth.
Colts' Alec Pierce: On track to practice
Pierce (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. The same applies to Michael Pittman (quad), with Bowen noting that Reich "seems optimistic on both having a good chance" to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After being blanked by Jacksonville in Week 2, the Colts offense can use all the help it can get this weekend and Pierce's anticipated participation in practice Wednesday offers hope that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
Buccaneers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad
The Bucs are adding a veteran to the wide receiver room.
