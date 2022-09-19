Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
How much extra money Jimmy Garoppolo made with win vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo’s incentive-laden contract started kicking when Trey Lance went down with his ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.
3 bold predictions for Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury
All eyes are now on Jimmy Garoppolo. Written off as just a reliever for the 2022 NFL season, it sure looks like Garoppolo is back in the San Francisco 49ers starting lineup after they lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury. On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory. Of course, they restructured his...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after suffering scary head/neck injury vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was put on pause with just under one minute remaining before halftime, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered what appeared to be a very scary head or neck injury. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Comments / 0