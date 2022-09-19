ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CS03B_0i0pn3ug00

Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?

Arizona State announced that it has parted ways with Herm Edwards.

Shortly after, Bryan Harsin's name was one of several that were thrown out as potential replacements for Edwards to lead the Sun Devils.

Harsin is known as more of a west coach guy and is closer to what he had at Boise State for several years. It doesn't seem like too much of a stretch.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg included Harsin on the list of names that could replace Edwards along with nine others.

Here's what Rittenberg said about Harsin.

Like Edwards, Harsin entered the 2022 season with his job fate practically sealed. But he will get another shot to lead a program, and Arizona State would be a much better fit than Auburn ever was. Harsin still has excellent credentials in the region, going 69-19 at Boise State with three conference titles and four AP Top-25 finishes. He always seemed pegged for a Pac-12 job, and while this wasn't the path anyone envisioned, ASU could certainly do worse given its challenges.

Harsin's job security has been put in question after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-12 at home. Though the road ahead looks bleak and Harsin could potentially find a future home in the Pac 12, he will be doing what he can to prepare his Auburn Tigers for Missouri and LSU coming to Jordan Hare Stadium in the coming weeks.

Comments / 1

