Waco, TX

Little movement in latest AP Top 25 poll for central Texas teams

By Parker Rehm
 2 days ago

TEXAS ( FOX 44 ) — Baylor and Texas A&M bounced back with wins in week three after suffering their first losses of the season in week two.

Despite that, neither team made any real movement in the AP Top 25 poll.

Baylor took down Texas State, 42-7 but remains at No. 17 in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M moves one spot up to No. 23 after taking down No. 13 Miami, 17-9.

