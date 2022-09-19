ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
File photo. Horsetooth Reservoir in the area of Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. Photo Credit: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock).

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.

"Emergency Services personnel, deputies, rangers from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, as well as members of Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth medical crews searched the area until after midnight. The search was put on hold until daylight," the release said.

The search resumed at 7 AM, according to officials. At approximately 12:25 PM, the victim's body was located beneath a rock ledge.

"The decedent’s body was recovered and the incident is being investigated as an unattended death. The identity of the decedent, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office," officials said.

Condolences go out to those affected by this death.

Cher B SoCO
2d ago

This is becoming all too common. People, if you are with a group, do head counts!! There was recently a hiker in his sixties, listed as "missing" at the end of the hike. WTH!! Stop every so often & make sure EVERYONE is accounted for! Have one of the strongest hikers in the rear. This isn't rocket science. This poor person MAY have survived if anyone had bothered to check & make sure ALL who started out together were still there! *smh* BUDDY UP!!

