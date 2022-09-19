Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On ‘Completely Inaccurate’ Affair Rumors Between Her And Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight regarding her personal life and relationship with Harry Styles. As rumors continue to swirl that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38 and leading actor, 28, began dating while she was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, Wilde sat down for a new interview with Vanity Fair to clear the air.
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
TIFF: Harry Styles Says “Wasted Time” — A Central Theme of LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’ — Is the “Most Devastating Thing”
It may have been less than a week since Harry Styles was in Venice to talk about Don’t Worry Darling (and to, as he later joked, “spit on Chris Pine”), but Sunday saw the musician and rising film star sit down in Toronto to discuss an altogether different — but just as buzzy — project in which he has a leading role. My Policeman, from director Michael Grandage and bowing at TIFF on Sunday night, sees Styles play Tom, a police officer in 1950s England who develops feelings for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). While the two keep their relationship a secret due to the repressive laws of...
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss. During a recent...
Margot Robbie Wows in White at Amsterdam Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'
"It’s kind of like being on a very creative construction site," Margot Robbie tells PEOPLE on the realities of movie-making while attending the New York City premiere of Amsterdam Margot Robbie is a belle in Chanel once again. For the New York City premiere of Amsterdam on Sunday, the Chanel ambassador shined bright on the red carpet in a strapless dress featuring a ruched overlay bodice and a romantic double-tiered lace skirt from the French atelier. Styled by Kate Young, the two-time Oscar nominee accessorized with a...
Elizabeth Chambers in 'Really Great Place' with Armie Hammer amid Divorce: 'We Talk All the Time'
Elizabeth Chambers said she and ex Armie Hammer are "in constant communication" and that he is "focused on his healing" Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her divorce from Armie Hammer and navigating the disturbing allegations made against him. The television personality and BIRD Bakery founder, 40, gets candid in a new E! News cover story, revealing that she is still in constant contact with Hammer, 36, and that their divorce is not yet finalized. "We are in a really great place. We talk all the time," said Chambers, who shares daughter Harper, 7, and...
Christian Bale and Wife, Sibi Blazic, Have Date Night at World Premiere of 'Amsterdam' in N.Y.C.
Christian Bale is celebrating the premiere of his new film with his wife by his side. Bale, 48, and his wife of nearly 23 years, Sibi Blazic, stepped out together Sunday for the premiere of Amsterdam in the Big Apple. Bale wore a charcoal colored suit paired with a black...
Margot Robbie pays tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch in a solemn black evening gown as she joins co-stars Christian Bale, Andrea Riseborough and Rami Malek on the red carpet for UK premiere of Amsterdam
Margot Robbie paid tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch with a muted all-black ensemble as she joined her co-stars for the European premiere of David O'Russell's star-studded comedy caper Amsterdam at London's Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square on Wednesday. The actress, displayed her impressive abs in an eye-catching gown...
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Ezra Miller demanded Susan Sarandon pay tribute at their altar over snubbed dinner invite, source says
Ezra Miller reportedly demanded Susan Sarandon “pay tribute” at their altar after Miller wasn’t invited to Sarandon’s recent dinner party. The bizarre claim comes amid a slew of controversies the 29-year-old actor – who uses they/them pronouns – is currently embroiled in, ranging from allegations of disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.According to a new in-depth exposé from Vanity Fair, two people who visited Miller’s Vermont home have confirmed that the actor has an altar, where they keep marijuana, sage, bullets, and Flash figurines. “A lot of times [they] make the women put their cell phones on the altar...
