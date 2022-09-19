ROANOKE, VA - Upcoming special events with parking or street restrictions:. · Patrick Henry Homecoming Parade on Friday, 9/23/22, from 6 pm to 6:25 pm, on Grandin between Westover and Avenel. · Straight Street Youth Night on Friday and Saturday, 9/23/22 and 9/24/22, from 5 pm to 11 pm...

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO