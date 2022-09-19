ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Gold retreats as traders brace for hefty Fed rate hike

Gold prices dropped as much as 1% on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed, and investors squared positions ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. Spot gold was down 0.66% at $1,664.99 an ounce by 4:00 p.m. ET, lingering...
BUSINESS
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sturdy dollar, looming rate hikes push gold to worst week in 4

Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar stalled, but expectations of a sizeable U.S. rate hike kept bullion well below the key $1,700 mark and en route to its worst week in four. Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,673.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,682.10.
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call

U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks slump on Wall Street as Fed steps up inflation fight

Wall Street closed sharply lower after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 1.7% Wednesday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Fed’s fifth rate hike of the year came in as expected, three-quarters of a percentage point, but the central bank also raised its forecasts for how high interest rates will ultimately have to go. The Fed is raising rates to fight the worst inflation in 40 years. The worry is that it may cause a recession by hitting the brakes too hard on the economy. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks bounced around and bond yields snapped higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made its third big interest rate hike in a row and sharply increased its outlook for how high it expects to raise rates in coming months. Treasury yields pushed further into multiyear highs after the central bank raised its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point. The Fed also said it now expects its benchmark rate to be a full percentage point higher by the end of the year than it had predicted in June.
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stocks down, bond prices rise with rates, economy in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday while U.S. Treasury prices climbed as investors' fears about the prospects for a global recession intensified while they also prepared for a massive U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Bank CEOs Back Fed Hikes During Congressional Grilling on Economy, China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The country's top bank chiefs endorsed U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes as a means to tame soaring inflation, while acknowledging there will be pain ahead, when appearing before Congress during a wide-ranging and mostly sedate hearing on Wednesday. The line-up before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?

The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
BUSINESS

