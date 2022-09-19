Biden says it’s ‘much too early’ to make decision about running again, injecting fresh uncertainty into his 2024 plans

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.

