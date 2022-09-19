Biden says it’s ‘much too early’ to make decision about running again, injecting fresh uncertainty into his 2024 plans

Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024
First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election. "Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show. THE WHITE HOUSE SENDS CONDOLENCES FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN PREPARES TO MAKE A STATEMENT"It is taxing," the...
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married at the White House. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is engaged to Peter Neal. Both lawyers, they met in June 2018 on a date set up by a mutual friend.
White House says Biden's costly last-minute Delaware trip to vote 'worked out best' for his schedule
President Joe Biden made a costly trip to vote in person in Delaware because it worked best for his "heavy schedule," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote...
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Joe Biden Tells ‘60 Minutes’ The Covid Pandemic “Is Over”; Says He Hasn’t Made Firm Decision On 2024 Run
President Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday that the Covid pandemic “is over,” one of a series of newsworthy items he said during a sit-down with Scott Pelley. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a portion of the segment at the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” Public...
Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday revisited his recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. Speaking at a New York City fundraiser held for two Democratic groups and attended by celebrities including Robert De Niro, the president appeared reassuring on COVID-19, encouraging attendees to get vaccinated. “By...
Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.
Republican senators want special status for Hunter Biden prosecutor
A large group of Republican senators have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to grant “special counsel” status to the Delaware federal prosecutor who has been overseeing a long-running investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.In a letter signed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Texas Senator John Cornyn and more than 30 other GOP members, the senators asked Mr Garland to name Delaware US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel, a status normally reserved for prosecutors brought in from outside the Department of Justice to investigate matters involving an incumbent administration. Mr Weiss, a Trump appointee, has been...
Biden's remarks that Covid is 'over' seem to defy reality
In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News' “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”. It was a surprise to some of his own health officials, according to The Washington Post. And you’re forgiven if this supposed end to the pandemic comes as a surprise to you, as well.
