Presidential Election

Biden says it’s ‘much too early’ to make decision about running again, injecting fresh uncertainty into his 2024 plans

By CNN Newsource
kyma.com
 2 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024

First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election. "Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show. THE WHITE HOUSE SENDS CONDOLENCES FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN PREPARES TO MAKE A STATEMENT"It is taxing," the...
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Jill Biden
Joe Biden Tells ‘60 Minutes’ The Covid Pandemic “Is Over”; Says He Hasn’t Made Firm Decision On 2024 Run

President Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday that the Covid pandemic “is over,” one of a series of newsworthy items he said during a sit-down with Scott Pelley. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a portion of the segment at the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” Public...
Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.
Republican senators want special status for Hunter Biden prosecutor

A large group of Republican senators have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to grant “special counsel” status to the Delaware federal prosecutor who has been overseeing a long-running investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.In a letter signed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Texas Senator John Cornyn and more than 30 other GOP members, the senators asked Mr Garland to name Delaware US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel, a status normally reserved for prosecutors brought in from outside the Department of Justice to investigate matters involving an incumbent administration. Mr Weiss, a Trump appointee, has been...
Biden's remarks that Covid is 'over' seem to defy reality

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News' “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”. It was a surprise to some of his own health officials, according to The Washington Post. And you’re forgiven if this supposed end to the pandemic comes as a surprise to you, as well.
