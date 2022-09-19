ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense

Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
Steelers, Mitch Trubisky already hearing Kenny Pickett chants — and for good reason

Kenny Pickett is officially the most popular man in Pittsburgh. On Sunday afternoon, as the Steelers lost their home opener to the New England Patriots, there were at least two occasions when microphones for the CBS broadcast picked up the crowd at Acrisure Stadium chanting "KEN-NY! KEN-NY!" and expressing their desire that Mitchell Trubisky be pulled in favor of the rookie quarterback. And it wasn't just fans — longtime Steelers beat reporter Ed Bouchette tweeted he'd seen enough from Trubisky as well.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers sees 13 targets in Week 2 win over Steelers

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 9 of 13 targets for 95 yards in Week 2's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers operated as the Patriots' clear top option in the passing game in Week 2. He commanded a 37.1% target share, well above the next closest wide receiver, Nelson Agholor (17.6%). Agholor was more productive, thanks to his 44-yard touchdown pass, but Meyers was the clear leader on both targets and receptions. Meyers has 19 targets through two weeks. New England will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 as 3-point underdogs.
Steelers' Trubisky takes aim at Browns in QB's rivalry debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger isn’t part of the Steelers-Browns rivalry, a matchup the Ohio-born-and-bred quarterback dominated for 18 seasons and will now watch with everyone else. On Thursday night, Mitch Trubisky makes his debut in one of the NFL’s fiercest feuds. A second appearance isn’t guaranteed. Struggling to connect with Pittsburgh’s receivers, Trubisky, chosen as the starter in training camp over rookie quarterback-in-waiting Kenny Pickens, may look to take some deep shots downfield when the Steelers (1-1) visit a Browns team still reeling from an epic collapse in their home opener on Sunday.
