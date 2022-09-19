CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger isn’t part of the Steelers-Browns rivalry, a matchup the Ohio-born-and-bred quarterback dominated for 18 seasons and will now watch with everyone else. On Thursday night, Mitch Trubisky makes his debut in one of the NFL’s fiercest feuds. A second appearance isn’t guaranteed. Struggling to connect with Pittsburgh’s receivers, Trubisky, chosen as the starter in training camp over rookie quarterback-in-waiting Kenny Pickens, may look to take some deep shots downfield when the Steelers (1-1) visit a Browns team still reeling from an epic collapse in their home opener on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO