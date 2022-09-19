Read full article on original website
Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense
Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Steelers, Mitch Trubisky already hearing Kenny Pickett chants — and for good reason
Kenny Pickett is officially the most popular man in Pittsburgh. On Sunday afternoon, as the Steelers lost their home opener to the New England Patriots, there were at least two occasions when microphones for the CBS broadcast picked up the crowd at Acrisure Stadium chanting "KEN-NY! KEN-NY!" and expressing their desire that Mitchell Trubisky be pulled in favor of the rookie quarterback. And it wasn't just fans — longtime Steelers beat reporter Ed Bouchette tweeted he'd seen enough from Trubisky as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Stephen A. Smith rips 'nightmarish' Steelers, Trubisky after loss to Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers barely defeated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime during Week 1. They were not as lucky Sunday in Week 2. The New England Patriots went into Acrisure Stadium and beat the Steelers 17-14 for their first win of the season. They also exposed Pittsburgh's offense as a joke.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers sees 13 targets in Week 2 win over Steelers
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 9 of 13 targets for 95 yards in Week 2's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers operated as the Patriots' clear top option in the passing game in Week 2. He commanded a 37.1% target share, well above the next closest wide receiver, Nelson Agholor (17.6%). Agholor was more productive, thanks to his 44-yard touchdown pass, but Meyers was the clear leader on both targets and receptions. Meyers has 19 targets through two weeks. New England will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 as 3-point underdogs.
Steelers' Trubisky takes aim at Browns in QB's rivalry debut
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger isn’t part of the Steelers-Browns rivalry, a matchup the Ohio-born-and-bred quarterback dominated for 18 seasons and will now watch with everyone else. On Thursday night, Mitch Trubisky makes his debut in one of the NFL’s fiercest feuds. A second appearance isn’t guaranteed. Struggling to connect with Pittsburgh’s receivers, Trubisky, chosen as the starter in training camp over rookie quarterback-in-waiting Kenny Pickens, may look to take some deep shots downfield when the Steelers (1-1) visit a Browns team still reeling from an epic collapse in their home opener on Sunday.
Patriots and Steelers shared more information about key punt from Week 2 matchup
"We expect 11 professionals to be on the field and there are consequences when they aren't." One of the key plays in the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers on Sunday came from a special teams miscue. Forced to punt during the third quarter while holding a 10-6 lead,...
