Six people dead and seven injured after truck ‘ploughs into neighbourhood barbecue’
SIX people have been killed and seven others injured after a truck crashed into a neighbourhood BBQ. The tragic incident happened in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the Netherlands on Saturday around 7pm. Seven people were rushed to hospital - including one in a critical condition - after the...
At least 27 people killed and 20 injured after Covid quarantine bus overturns in horror crash
AT least 27 people have been killed after a Covid quarantine bus overturned on a motorway in China. The vehicle, carrying 47 passengers, was on route to a quarantine facility when it crashed in the mountainous Guizhou province. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday...
Dozens Dead After Packed ‘Quarantine Bus’ Crashes
A bus en route to a COVID quarantine center in Guizhou, China, overturned on Sunday, killing 27 people and generating anger on social media.The Chinese government has employed aggressive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has sparked frustration in many pockets of the country.According to initial media reports, 20 people were also injured in Sunday's crash.Reuters reported that news of the accident sparked a flurry of activity on the Chinese social media app WeChat. “When will all of this stop?” questioned one user, while another person metaphorically stated that “all of us are on this bus.”The outlet also noted that discussion about the crash soon became the most popular topic on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform similar to Twitter, though it later vanished from a trending list—perhaps at the intervention of government officials. The province has recently experienced an uptick in COVID cases, and the government is working to prevent a more serious surge. The 47 passengers on Sunday's bus were reportedly being transported from Guizhou's capital, Guiyang, to Lido county, some 125 miles away.This story is developing and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
Tragedy as three people feared dead in horror plane crash after aircraft went down in dense bushland
Three Australians are feared to have died in a horror plane crash after the missing aircraft went down in Queensland bushland. Emergency services were called to the scene just outside of Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich after the plane plummeted on Monday afternoon. The aircraft was reported missing after...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
27 killed in China as bus crashes on the way to Covid quarantine
HONG KONG — At least 27 people were killed when a bus in southwest China crashed as it was taking them to a Covid-19 quarantine facility, local authorities said, drawing outrage from a public growing weary with the country’s strict “zero-Covid” policies. The bus overturned on...
