Allendale, MI

Four injured after shooting at student housing complex near GVSU

By Gabrielle Phifer
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
ALLENDALE TWP. — Sunday was a scary morning for students who live in Canvas Townhomes, a student housing complex near Grand Valley State University, as they were celebrating Family Weekend.

“We turned the lights off," said Brendan Butterfield. "Locked the doors."

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened just outside one of the apartment buildings early Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the complex around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party.

Shortly after, they received a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived on scene, they heard additional gunshots. Four people, including two GVSU students, were shot, authorities say. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

According to residents and visitors of the complex, there were about 50-60 people at the party.

“They had a party before that got shut down already and about 20 minutes later, everybody started going back, said Tyler Lamos. "We all went back inside and we heard screaming and shots going off."

Butterfield and Joe Ernest live in the same building where the large party was going on.

“I came upstairs to get a juice box and was walking by the door and I just heard … six or seven shots," Ernest said. "I wasn’t counting. After that, I ran over there to tell them to quiet the game down and then we stayed there for a minute and we heard some more."

Deputies said they found a vehicle leaving the area that was believed to be involved in the shooting. They stopped the vehicle and questioned the suspects.

No arrests were announced by Sunday evening.

GVSU Department of Public Safety issued a statement Sunday afternoon, which read, in part:

“This latest incident is added to the increased level of violence, some involving weapons, that we are seeing near our campuses and within cities around the country. No area is immune from crime, and it is my duty as the director of public safety to inform members of our community of these events, so they can exercise caution and good judgment in the hopes of avoiding being involved in acts of violence.

“The university is working with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Grand Rapids and other law enforcement agencies to curtail the violence and protect our community. We are also working with the owners and managers of the off-campus apartments that surround our Allendale Campus. We meet regularly and this issue is at the top of our agenda.”

This is the second shooting that happened at Canvas Townhomes within the last month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
