Through just four games of the 2022 high school football season, Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox has built an all-state-caliber statistical resume. Heading into this week's matchup with Northwestern, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has run 129 times for an unbelievable 1,575 yards and 21 touchdowns. Oil City improved...

OIL CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO