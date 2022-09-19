Read full article on original website
Related
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Disaster for Everyone: China Cuts Itself off From the World | Opinion
The Chinese regime's comprehensive drive for cultural purity is a signal that calamity is around the corner.
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait
BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments followed recent remarks by President Joe Biden that the U.S. would defend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
Slipped Disc
Zurich hires Shanghai principal viola
The much travelled Chinese violist Yu Sun won the audition for solo viola at the Tonhalle-Orchester Zurich this week. Yu Sun was previously principal at the Leipzig Gewandhaus and before that in Hing Kong and Basle. Born in Shanghai, he teaches in Hong Kong.
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
CNBC
China's August coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as...
Chinese delegation banned from Queen’s lying-in-state
Commons Speaker moves after sanctions imposed on British MPs, but Chinese vice-president may be allowed
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese drones now almost a daily appearance over Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese military has intensified its drone incursions into the skies above Taiwan with almost daily flights of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) TB-001 drone...
Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, Biden says
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one criticized by Beijing as a violation of longstanding U.S. policy. In a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast on CBS, Biden was asked whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan against...
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
Comments / 0