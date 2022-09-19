ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Vice

A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
Slipped Disc

Zurich hires Shanghai principal viola

The much travelled Chinese violist Yu Sun won the audition for solo viola at the Tonhalle-Orchester Zurich this week. Yu Sun was previously principal at the Leipzig Gewandhaus and before that in Hing Kong and Basle. Born in Shanghai, he teaches in Hong Kong.
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese drones now almost a daily appearance over Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese military has intensified its drone incursions into the skies above Taiwan with almost daily flights of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) TB-001 drone...
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
