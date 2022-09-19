ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football vs. Florida betting odds: Vols biggest favorite in 25 years

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Tennessee football opened as a 10-point favorite over Florida, which has historical significance.

It’s the largest point spread for the Vols as favorites in the series in at least 25 years, according to OddsShark.com. Of course, that opening line could drop during the week toward kickoff.

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0) will play No. 22 Florida (2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. It’s one of the Vols’ best chances to turn around a series dominated by the Gators for several years.

In the past 25 seasons, Tennessee’s largest point spread against Florida was 5.5 points in 2002. But the No. 4 Vols lost 30-13 to the No. 10 Gators in Knoxville that season.

The Gators have won 16 of the last 17 games in the series, and they’ve usually been favored.

VOLS RISE IN POLLSTennessee moves up in Top 25, Florida drops ahead of face-off

TENNESSEE MAILBAGChecker Neyland a jinx vs. Florida? Josh Heupel contract extension too soon?

Tennessee is the favorite for the first time since 2016, when it was a 5-point favorite and won 38-28. In the past 25 games in the series, Florida has been the favorite 19 times and won 20 times. The Vols have a 2-4 record as the favorite.

Here are the betting lines for the Tennessee-Florida game in each of the past 25 seasons, according to OddsShark.com.

  • Year: Favorite (pts.), Winner, score
  • 2021: Florida (-19), Florida, 38-14
  • 2020: Florida (-18), Florida, 31-19
  • 2019: Florida (-13), Florida, 34-3
  • 2018: Florida (-4), Florida, 47-21
  • 2017: Florida (-6.5), Florida, 26-20
  • 2016: Tennessee (-5), Tennessee, 38-28
  • 2015: Tennessee (-1), Florida, 28-27
  • 2014: Tennessee (-1), Florida, 10-9
  • 2013: Florida (-16.5), Florida, 31-17
  • 2012: Tennessee (-3), Florida, 37-20
  • 2011: Florida (-10), Florida, 33-23
  • 2010: Florida (-14), Florida, 31-17
  • 2009: Florida (-30), Florida, 23-13
  • 2008: Florida (-7), Florida, 30-6
  • 2007: Florida (-7), Florida, 59-20
  • 2006: Florida (-4.5), Florida, 21-20
  • 2005: Florida (-6.5). Florida, 16-7
  • 2004: Tennessee (-3), Tennessee, 30-28
  • 2003: Florida (-3), Tennessee, 24-10
  • 2002: Tennessee (-5.5), Florida, 30-13
  • 2001: Florida (-17.5), Tennessee, 34-32
  • 2000: Florida (-4), Florida, 27-23
  • 1999: Florida (-2), Florida, 23-21
  • 1998: Florida (-2.5), Tennessee, 20-17
  • 1997: Florida (-3.5), Florida, 33-20

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

College Football HQ

Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction

A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game

The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
footballscoop.com

Preparing Florida to face Tennessee, Billy Napier hopes Vols fan family finds "soft spot for Gators"

Billy Napier is a Tennessee native and the son of a high school football coach. Born in Cookeville, Tennessee and growing up barely 20 miles south of the Volunteer State border in Chatsworth, Georgia, Florida’s first-year coach on Wednesday shared he’s long been familiar with the Florida-Tennessee football rivalry – largely in name only, as the Gators own wins in 16 of the past 17 meetings – but revealed a twist.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WBIR

Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman "highly questionable" to play against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without their top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when they take on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
