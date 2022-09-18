Collapsing wall kills homeowner

A Naples man died when a wall he was working on in his home collapsed on him Sunday morning.

First responders from Collier County pronounced the man dead on the scene, Collier County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies took the initial call at 11:47 a.m., reported the accident happened in a residence off Della Drive in Golden Gate Estates. No name was given because of privacy laws.

No further information was available.

