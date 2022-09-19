ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Amon-Ra St. Brown makes Washington Commanders cuss, Detroit Lions shine in 36-27 win

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3am1Wn_0i0pkkPV00

Momentum was fleeting after the Detroit Lions’ hot start, and as Amon-Ra St. Brown took a handoff from Jared Goff on an end-around in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, St. Brown heard a chorus he has made foes utter more times than he can count.

“No one even knew I had the ball,” St. Brown said. “I don’t even think the safety that was looking at me knew I had the ball, and all I hear from the defense is, ‘Oh shit,’ from everyone. And I knew — I knew at that point it was going to be a big play.”

St. Brown broke a 58-yard run one play after a Commanders touchdown to set up a sigh-of-relief score by D’Andre Swift; the second-year receiver delivered several more big plays Sunday as the Lions survived a second-half scare to beat Washington, 36-27, at Ford Field.

More from Birkett:Grading Detroit Lions' win over Washington Commanders

Carlos Monarrez:Ain't no party like Aidan Hutchinson's sack party for Detroit Lions in win over Washington

St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and scored the game-clinching touchdown — his second of the day — with seven minutes to play.

He tied an NFL record with at least eight catches in his eighth straight game. dating back to last season, and his heroics and the play of several other Lions — role players and stars alike — helped the team avoid an 0-2 start for the third straight year.

“It feels good to win,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “That’s what it does, it feels good to win. Because there’s a lot of hard work that’s put in it across the board. I think the best thing about it is our guys, they trust in the system, they believe in what we’re doing as coaches and the schemes, and they believe in how we’re setting them up for success and they believe in the plan and they execute the plan. That’s a credit to those guys. They never gave up. They never lost hope and they won’t ever. That’s how we assembled this team.”

In a game the Lions played without their entire starting interior offensive line and with a hobbled Swift in the backfield, they got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first 22 points and holding the Commanders without a first down until 5:40 was left in the second quarter.

Washington (1-1) scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions of the second half and added one 2-point conversion to cut its deficit to 22-15 and set the stage for a dramatic final 17 minutes.

St. Brown's long run around right tackle came on a play the Lions spent the entire first half setting up, and Swift scored three plays later after falling to the ground to make a shoestring catch on third-and-15.

“I don’t know if you guys saw, but that whole first half I was motioning across almost every play,” St. Brown said. “I was running across, running back, running across. I feel like, as a defense, at some point you kind of just don’t pay mind to it. And this was a play that we had in this week and we knew if we got it, it would hit big.”

Quintez Cephus made a key block to spring St. Brown on his run, and Swift, playing through a sprained ankle, delivered his own key play against a Washington blitz.

Jared Goff lobbed a pass to Swift in the right flat. Swift fell on his butt as he made the catch, then sprang immediately to his feet and sidestepped a tackle from Washington safety Bobby McCain.

As he cut across the field, Swift picked up a block from receiver DJ Chark and made his way into the end zone.

The Commanders and Lions traded touchdowns on the next three possessions, but Washington failed on a two-point attempt early in the fourth quarter, missed an extra point later in the period and Goff kneeled out the final 52 seconds for the Lions win.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Amon-Ra St. Brown leading what could be best Lions offense in years

JEFF SEIDEL:Instead of losing again as hope dwindled, Lions show gumption to beat Commanders

“That’s what he can do, man,” Goff said of Swift’s TD. “It’s really crazy, and I think again, it’s not necessarily my job, but I know (Lions offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) wants to get the ball in his hands as many times as possible. And that’s something that we’re always focused on and I’m always aware of, too, is if he’s in the game and down the field isn’t open, how fast can I get him the ball in space? And let him work and he’s a special player.”

Swift followed his career-best 144-yard rushing day in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with 56 yards rushing and 31 receiving in limited action Sunday as the Lions used a heavy rotation in their backfield with Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds.

Goff was 20-for-34 passing for 256 yards with four touchdowns, and rookie Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks as part of a dominant defensive display in the first half.

Charles Harris added a safety on a strip-sack and the Lions outgained the Commanders, 250-56, in the first 30 minutes.

The Lions finished with five sacks on Wentz, held Antonio Gibson to 28 yards rushing on 14 carries and added an interception by Will Harris on a deflected Wentz pass in the fourth quarter.

Wentz, drafted one pick after Goff in 2016 — Goff by the Los Angeles Rams, Wentz by the Eagles — finished 30-for-46 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s kind of what we talked about,” Campbell said. “When you get in those moments those guys have to make the play for you. And they did that. And all we can do is, it’s our job to put them in the best position to make those plays when we need them and their job is to make it, and they do that.”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lions' Dan Campbell: Win over Washington validation 'we’re headed in the right direction'

It took Dan Campbell three months to get a win in his first season as Detroit Lions coach. In his second season, it took Campbell two weeks. Campbell said he considers the Lions' 36-27 victory Sunday over the Washington Commanders "early validation as to what we're doing," especially considering the injury problems the Lions dealt with last week.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown eyeing NFL record in Week 3

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions in the team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. St. Brown has been on a ludicrous hot streak since his mid-season breakout in 2021, and has...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Washington Commanders#Ford Field#Washington St Brown
Yardbarker

T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy