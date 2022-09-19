What Dan Campbell said about Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow's latest toe injury

Frank Ragnow sat out the Detroit Lions' 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday because of an injury to the same toe that required surgery last season, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said he is not worried about Ragnow's long-term prognosis.

"It is (the same toe), but we’re not concerned," Campbell said. "We’re not concerned. We feel like the thing will heal up. We just need to give it a little time.”

Ragnow missed 13 games last season after tearing the plantar plate in his foot last October. Ragnow initially was reluctant to undergo surgery, but was convinced it was necessary by doctors.

He played without incident most of the summer, but re-injured his foot on the opening drive of the Lions' opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Evan Brown started Sunday at center for the Lions, one of three backups to man the interior line along with left guard Dan Skipper, a practice squad call-up, and right guard Logan Stenberg. The trio helped the Lions run for 191 yards.

"Look, we’re banged up up front, but luckily Evan, Logan and I have played a lot together looking back last year, this year, this preseason," Skipper said. "So we’re all the next guy up. We’re not the chosen ones, so to speak, but at the end of the day we go out there and get a win, that’s what matters."

Campbell said Lions running D'Andre Swift "did a great job" playing through a sprained ankle that kept him out of practice most of the week. Swift finished with 56 yards rushing on five carries - one for 50 yards - and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while splitting time with Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds.

"He's a little bit sore, but, man, on a sore ankle that was outstanding," Campbell said. "I know it didn’t feel great and he knew he wasn’t a 100 (percent), but yet he was saying all week, ‘I’m playing, I’m playing. I’m going to play. I can do it.’ And he did it.”

The Lions suffered one potentially significant injury Sunday as defensive lineman John Cominsky injured his right thumb. Cominsky underwent X-rays after the game and struggled to use the digit in the locker room.

Cominsky had one of the Lions' five sacks Sunday.