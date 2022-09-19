ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WHAT A RUSH!: Backup QB changes Cowboys' outlook

By Cory Hogue
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNntY_0i0pkie300

ARLINGTON – Have you ever experienced that feeling of impending doom? The one where you know deep inside what’s about to happen, and you begin to dread the result before the event starts?

That’s the feeling I sensed from the 92,944 late-arriving fans in attendance, which started before I arrived at the parking lot. Cowboys games are known for being an event outside the stadium. For example, I saw a unicorn, an inappropriate dance, and a group of people proselytizing through their bullhorns about how we all needed to find Jesus before we entered the stadium last Sunday evening.

However, this week was completely different. There was very little fanfare outside the stadium. Heck, I faced minimal traffic the last half-mile to the stadium, a drive that took me 20 minutes last week.

It turns out the world isn’t over yet, and Brett Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired sent the Dallas Cowboys to an entertaining 20-17 win over Cincinnati.

Let’s dive into four keys to the win.

First Down: What changed with the offense?

I’m guessing you’re looking for more analysis than saying the quarterback? The Cowboys believe in Cooper Rush, and he started the game well. The offense’s first two drives of the game covered 18 plays and 150 yards combined and resulted in a 14-3 lead Dallas never relinquished.

The offense began the game with a nice tempo and changed the tempo throughout both drives to keep the Bengals defense off-balance. Roughly, the first 15 plays were scripted by Kellen Moore before the game, which is common among football teams. The offense executed those plays well, and it was evident that Rush and the offense had confidence in those plays.

The problem for the offense on Sunday began after the scripted plays were completed. The Cowboys gained 187 total yards on their final eight drives of the game. The offense stopped playing with tempo, and Rush had issues with accuracy. That said, the offense moved the ball when they needed to late in the game, and that’s all that matters today.

Second Down: Field goals instead of touchdowns

This is where the Cowboys’ defense excels. Cincinnati was held to 254 total yards and only entered the red zone one time against Dallas. That came late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17 apiece. Until the touchdown on their final drive, the Bengals had made three field goals.

Can you believe I read and heard people complain about the Cowboys’ defensive front last week? Well, I did, and that front six showed again today why this defense is one of the best in the NFL. Dallas harassed Joe Burrow all game with six sacks and nine hurries.

How good is this defense? They have held Tampa Bay and Cincinnati to 36 combined points. Holding two of the NFL’s better offenses to an average of 18 points and that kind of play wins games.

Third Down: The Rush-Brown connection

Dak Prescott had difficulty moving the offense down the field last week with so many injuries at wide receiver. So maybe having Cooper Rush get a few starts will not equal the end of the season.

Indeed, Rush will need to improve his accuracy. He threw too many passes at the feet of receivers that were open, and it felt that Rush was a pick-six waiting to happen during parts of the second half.

Rush displayed an excellent connection and timing with Noah Brown, who was key to the passing offense during its first two drives. The sixth-year wideout from Ohio State led the Cowboys with 91 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Fourth Down: Give Mike McCarthy some credit

I have been critical of McCarthy at times over the last two seasons, and some of the criticism has been deserved. However, I need to give the head coach credit when he makes the right decisions, which he did late in the first half Sunday.

Following a nice return by KaVontae Turpin, Dallas was set up at the Bengals 49-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in the first half and a 14-3 lead. It felt like the time to attempt at least one deep pass to try and extend the lead to 18 points heading into the locker room.

Instead, McCarthy settled for short passes underneath the Cincinnati zone defense and took three points from Maher for a 17-3 lead. Based on the final result of the game, McCarthy made the right call and improved to 6-1 the week following a season-opening loss, including 3-0 with Dallas.

I imagine the atmosphere outside will be jubilant as I depart.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cryptic O.J. Simpson News

An O.J. Simpson story is reportedly coming soon. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is teasing an upcoming story about the former NFL running back. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was back in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jesus
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Bengals#American Football
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy