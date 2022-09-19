WHAT A RUSH!: Backup QB changes Cowboys' outlook

ARLINGTON – Have you ever experienced that feeling of impending doom? The one where you know deep inside what’s about to happen, and you begin to dread the result before the event starts?

That’s the feeling I sensed from the 92,944 late-arriving fans in attendance, which started before I arrived at the parking lot. Cowboys games are known for being an event outside the stadium. For example, I saw a unicorn, an inappropriate dance, and a group of people proselytizing through their bullhorns about how we all needed to find Jesus before we entered the stadium last Sunday evening.

However, this week was completely different. There was very little fanfare outside the stadium. Heck, I faced minimal traffic the last half-mile to the stadium, a drive that took me 20 minutes last week.

It turns out the world isn’t over yet, and Brett Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired sent the Dallas Cowboys to an entertaining 20-17 win over Cincinnati.

Let’s dive into four keys to the win.

First Down: What changed with the offense?

I’m guessing you’re looking for more analysis than saying the quarterback? The Cowboys believe in Cooper Rush, and he started the game well. The offense’s first two drives of the game covered 18 plays and 150 yards combined and resulted in a 14-3 lead Dallas never relinquished.

The offense began the game with a nice tempo and changed the tempo throughout both drives to keep the Bengals defense off-balance. Roughly, the first 15 plays were scripted by Kellen Moore before the game, which is common among football teams. The offense executed those plays well, and it was evident that Rush and the offense had confidence in those plays.

The problem for the offense on Sunday began after the scripted plays were completed. The Cowboys gained 187 total yards on their final eight drives of the game. The offense stopped playing with tempo, and Rush had issues with accuracy. That said, the offense moved the ball when they needed to late in the game, and that’s all that matters today.

Second Down: Field goals instead of touchdowns

This is where the Cowboys’ defense excels. Cincinnati was held to 254 total yards and only entered the red zone one time against Dallas. That came late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17 apiece. Until the touchdown on their final drive, the Bengals had made three field goals.

Can you believe I read and heard people complain about the Cowboys’ defensive front last week? Well, I did, and that front six showed again today why this defense is one of the best in the NFL. Dallas harassed Joe Burrow all game with six sacks and nine hurries.

How good is this defense? They have held Tampa Bay and Cincinnati to 36 combined points. Holding two of the NFL’s better offenses to an average of 18 points and that kind of play wins games.

Third Down: The Rush-Brown connection

Dak Prescott had difficulty moving the offense down the field last week with so many injuries at wide receiver. So maybe having Cooper Rush get a few starts will not equal the end of the season.

Indeed, Rush will need to improve his accuracy. He threw too many passes at the feet of receivers that were open, and it felt that Rush was a pick-six waiting to happen during parts of the second half.

Rush displayed an excellent connection and timing with Noah Brown, who was key to the passing offense during its first two drives. The sixth-year wideout from Ohio State led the Cowboys with 91 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Fourth Down: Give Mike McCarthy some credit

I have been critical of McCarthy at times over the last two seasons, and some of the criticism has been deserved. However, I need to give the head coach credit when he makes the right decisions, which he did late in the first half Sunday.

Following a nice return by KaVontae Turpin, Dallas was set up at the Bengals 49-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in the first half and a 14-3 lead. It felt like the time to attempt at least one deep pass to try and extend the lead to 18 points heading into the locker room.

Instead, McCarthy settled for short passes underneath the Cincinnati zone defense and took three points from Maher for a 17-3 lead. Based on the final result of the game, McCarthy made the right call and improved to 6-1 the week following a season-opening loss, including 3-0 with Dallas.

I imagine the atmosphere outside will be jubilant as I depart.