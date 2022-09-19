ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Santo’ On Netflix, Where A Faceless Drug Kingpin Forces Cops From Two Continents To Work Together

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrIrO_0i0pkhlK00

There are lots of shows about narcos or about law enforcement people who chase narcos . But Santo tries to imagine a “big boss” narco that is so good that his empire is spread from Spain to Brazil, and no one has ever seen his face. How will the police pursue him?
SANTO : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A child is playing with a toy in the back of his father’s car. Suddenly some motorcycles pull up, shoot the father in the head, take the child, and set the car on fire.

The Gist: This attack took place in Madrid. There, Miguel Millán (Raúl Arévalo), a detective for the federal police, is investigating the murder and the child’s disappearance. What he and his partner Susi Jackson (Greta Fernández) find out that this is but one of the ritualistic ways that a Brazilian drug lord name Santo has people killed.

We see another way in Salvador, Brazil; the dismembered body of a 7-year-old child is found in the ocean; his skull has been pried open and his brain removed. Ernesto Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) of Brazil’s federal police tells the boy’s aunt about the condition of his body. He volunteers to go undercover in Santo’s organization, and we see that he’s fallen for the boy’s aunt. We don’t see much of Cardona being in his deep cover, as it seems that he’s compromised almost right away. But when he goes back to his girlfriend, she’s upset that he left without a trace for many months.

Back in Madrid, Millán finds out that his high-placed prison informant, who actually had the cop on his payroll, has been killed, and Susi wonders, given the cell phone records she found, what kind of relationship Millán had with this particular drug lord.

In Salvador, Cardona and his task force manage to trace a phone call to Santo made by his mistress, Bárbara Azevedo (Victória Guerra). His boss tells him that it’s a trap, but he goes to the location anyway, to see who’s setting it. He manages to save Bárbara, but as she recovers, he wants to know more about Santo. When he finds out that Santo has relocated to Madrid, he decides to go undercover again, and bring Bárbara for help, he’s especially invested when he revisits his girlfriend and finds a horrific scene.

In Madrid, Millán and Susi chase down the person who bought the motorcycles that were used in the murder of the dealer and the abduction of his son. Retrieval of a cell phone leads to a location. There are some gruesome surprises there, but one surprise even Millán couldn’t have expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUY1U_0i0pkhlK00
Photo: MANOLO PAVÓN/NETFLIX

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Narcos , but from the cops’ perspective.

Our Take: The first episode of Santo, created by Carlos López, felt more like a series of scenes than a story. Some things were going on in Madrid, and other things were going on in Salvador. Cardona went undercover, then suddenly he wasn’t. He meets the murdered boy’s aunt, then suddenly she’s lying next to him naked, then even more suddenly she’s brutally murdered.

Things are only somewhat less disjointed in Madrid, where we find out that Millán is working for a jailed drug lord, he has a daughter who wants to live with him full time, and his partner seems to take his semi-corruption personally.

This disjointedness doesn’t make sense until the very last scene, literally the one before the closing credits. Then you realize that the events in Brazil and Spain aren’t happening concurrently, and that a lot of information is being withheld so we can see those revelations later. It makes what we saw in the previous 45 minutes make more sense, but doesn’t necessarily make us want to see more.

It doesn’t feel like López has established his two main characters well. Cardona seems to be a dedicated cop who will stop at nothing to find out who Santo is, while Millán has his own not-as-ethical methods to getting to the same result. There’s evidence that Cardona has his own ethical breaches, like his relationship with the aunt of the dismembered boy. It feels like there’s a lot missing, and it just doesn’t hang together until we realize that the timelines don’t coincide.

So now will the rest of the series actually feel cohesive as the timelines are filled in? Will we find out more about Cardona’s time in Santo’s organization, for instance? Will we see how Millán’s unorthodox methods hurt or help him? As the two cops end up working together to find Santo, those details will be important to see how their relationship works.

Sex and Skin: As we mentioned, there’s some nudity, and the beginnings of some action, but that’s about it.

Parting Shot: After crawling through tight spaces in the factory where his task force is, he finds a bearded man. As he pulls the weakened man out, he keeps saying, “Bárbara…. Bárbara….”

Sleeper Star: Greta Fernández’s character Susi seems to be there to be more than just a scoffing partner for Millán. It’ll be interesting to see what her character contributes going forward.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Bárbara is questioned by Cardona and company, she says she was with Santo for two years, but “I never saw his face.” Did he kiss her with a hood on?

Our Call: SKIP IT. Santo has an intriguing premise, but its first episode is so disjointed that it has a hard time establishing its characters and a cohesive storyline.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Netflix Won’t Pay Narco Queen a ‘Single Cent’ for Show Based on Her Life

Netflix and Spanish TV company Telemundo will not pay “a single cent” to a former Mexican narco queen for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is hoping to claim a cut of the profits made by the two companies for “The Queen Of The South” series, which is based on her criminal career.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Told From The Perspective Of Two People Who Robbed Celebrities’ Houses

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is a three-part docuseries that talks to two members of the notorious Bling Ring, which burglarized celebrity homes in Calabasas, California in 2008 and 2009. At least one of the victims, Audrina Patridge, is interviewed for the series, but the ring victimized a number of other celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, and Rachel Bilson.
CALABASAS, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intervention’ on Netflix, Where Addicts Encounter Tough Love And Ultimatums to Get Clean Or Else

Intervention has drifted between A&E and LMN over its 24 seasons and counting, but for now Netflix has only added season 21, which features eight episodes of individuals struggling with addictions to crack, alcohol, opioids, painkillers, meth, and fentanyl and the efforts of family members and loved ones to offer them a path toward rehabilitation and a renewed interest in living. INTERVENTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: Melanie is a mother and crack addict who lives in Sudbury in the Canadian province of Ontario. “Melanie has agreed to participate in a documentary about addiction,” an onscreen graphic tells us. “But...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Continents#Brazilian
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mirror, Mirror’ on Netflix, a Kooky, High-Concept Spanish Comedy About the Quest for Identity

Spanish comedy Mirror, Mirror (Espejo, Espejo), now on Netflix, boasts a novel concept: What if your reflection in the mirror had a mind of its own? Or maybe it’s more accurate to say that you can converse with it, agree with it, debate it, be reinforced by it, just like we kind of do already, albeit less literally. Interesting idea, and one that makes for an ensemble comedy with potential; let’s see if any of that potential is fulfilled.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel

Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States

A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy